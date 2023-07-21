People said he had the kindest eyes, eyes like deep liquid chocolate that could touch your very soul.
Those eyes closed for the last time on June 29.
That day I made the hardest decision of my life, to let my beloved dog Joey go. At thirteen years old—or more, because he was a rescue of unknown age when I adopted him in 2015—he was suffering with severe arthritis in his hips and debilitating weakness in both back legs that worsened with each passing day, causing him to constantly slip and fall. We tried to control his pain with medication and acupuncture, but I could tell that it was becoming more acute. Worst of all, the light and joy were disappearing from his life.
They say there is a time for everything: a time to begin and a time to end, a time to stand and fight, and a time to accept that the battle is over. I knew in my broken heart that Joey’s battle needed to end, that it was time for him to be pain-free and rest in peace. The last gift I could give him, his failing body embraced by my love, was a kind and painless departure from this earth.
Even though I’ve spent most of my adult years with companion animals, I never had to make that agonizing decision before. Instead, circumstances or tragedy or illness stepped in to make the decision for me. Like probably every other animal caretaker who’s faced this agonizing choice, I was engulfed by uncertainty and guilt. Even now, almost a month later, in the darkness of night when the pain of sorrow sinks its talons into me, part of me wonders if I did the right thing.
But of course, I did.
When I first met him, his name was George. (In my opinion, a perfectly unsuitable name for a dog.) I was uncertain about him at first. After all, I was at Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue, and I wanted a dog that epitomized the name: he should be gold. George was almost white. I was hoping for a female. He was male.
Then someone suggested I take him for a walk. I picked up his leash and seconds after we started walking, it was like I’d been struck by lightning. My heart melted, and I knew I was hooked. Unequivocally.
I took him home, renamed him Joey, and we began our 8-year-long journey together. Among my memories is how he would hear my car in the driveway and race out to greet me in a burst of unadulterated joy, his entire body squirming and wiggling as he squealed an exultant welcome.
One of his greatest loves was going for walks. He could stroll the same forest trail a hundred times, and find singular joy every time as if he’d never been there before. He especially loved summer hikes in the high Sierra where the air was cooler and he could escape the heat that was magnified by his silken, double-thick coat.
A certified therapy dog, Joey visited our acute care hospital, where the nurses and doctors were the first ones begging to pet him. At his favorite store, B&C Hardware, he would be greeted by cries of, “Oh, it’s Joey!” followed by copious amounts of petting and treats. Even at the Paradise Fire evacuation shelters we visited in 2018, he somehow brought joy and comfort to the shell-shocked refugees.
Joey’s sweet gregariousness showed itself shortly after I adopted him. The upper part of my yard was enclosed with 7-foot polypropylene deer fencing that I knew he couldn’t vault over. I soon discovered that he could, however, chew through it. One evening I’d left him home and gone to a party next door where we ‘d all gathered outside on the raised deck. Suddenly, there was Joey, all smiles and gaily waving tail, mingling with everyone. It didn’t take long before he was the star attraction at every neighborhood get-together. (It also didn’t take long for me to erect a wire fence.)
It’s hard to remember that this was the same dog who was terrified of men, yet who became best friends with my neighbors Peter and Rick, and who spent hours in the hospital next to the bed of my dying brother. This was the same dog who was terrified of children, but ended up in our library’s PAWS to Read program, happily being read to and petted and hugged by all manner of children.
All dogs are special, but somehow Joey was beyond special, and everyone who met him felt it. They simply couldn’t help but fall head-over-heels in love: he was like this irresistible canine super-magnet that captivated every human who came near. People would spontaneously remark about his sweetness and the extraordinary kindness in his eyes, even as he aged and those eyes dimmed.
Letting him go was beyond painful, beyond unbearable, and my grief over his loss will be with me forever. I’m comforted, however, by remembering the abundant joy he brought to me and so many others before he crossed the Bridge, where I know he stands silently waiting for me.