What would you do if you were faced with a $5,000 veterinary bill to save the life of your dog? What if you simply don’t have the cash, or don’t have a friend of family member who could loan you the money, or your credit limit is too low to support that kind of expenditure?
In situations like this, many people are forced into making the heartbreaking decision to let their pet go.
Depending upon your personal circumstances, there’s an alternative to this distressing scenario: pet insurance. I wrote about this subject in general terms just last year, but this time, I’d like to delve into some specifics that could help you choose the right company and the right policy if you decide that pet insurance is right for you and your dog.
The whole field of pet insurance has expanded tremendously in the last four years: back then, only a handful of companies offered this type of insurance. Today, there are almost 40 companies that are members of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association. Before you make the leap, however, there are several things about both the company and the specific policy that you need to investigate.
Age limits
First, don’t wait to insure your dog. Almost no insurers will cover your dog if it’s over a certain age, so waiting until your pup is older could mean your application will be rejected. Second, make sure the coverage will continue for the life of your dog. While this isn’t true of all policies, many will cover your already-insured dog until the end of her life.
Waiting period, pre-existing conditions and exclusions
All insurers have a waiting period before coverage begins, usually somewhere between two weeks and a month (and often, six months for orthopedic conditions). But coverage for pre-existing conditions varies widely, and each insurer has a different definition of the term. Download a copy of the policy and read it carefully for this information, as well as what it excludes. Talk to your veterinarian about what types of exclusions you should be concerned about with your particular dog.
Make sure prescriptions and dental care are covered, and that there’s no cap on costs. It can be a shock to take your dog for an $800 teeth cleaning and end up with a $2,500 bill because he needed extractions or treatment for infections, when your policy has a $1,000 limit on dental procedures.
Don’t expect insurers to cover elective surgeries like ear-cropping, or everyday procedures like toenail trims or grooming.
Limits and deductibles
Avoid insurance that has an annual limit of what it will pay: if your dog has a serious health issue in February that hits the limit, you’re on the hook for any expenditures that come after that.
Deductibles (the cost you need to pay out-of-pocket before the insurance kicks in) are another factor to consider, since most policies offer options. This is a personal decision, based on what you can afford in the long run. Keep in mind that a policy with a lower deductible will cost you more in premiums than one with a higher deductible. Also, make sure the deductible is an annual one, not a per-incident one: if, for instance, you have a per-incident deductible and your dog has a leg injury in one month and then gets pneumonia three months later, you’re stuck paying a deductible for each condition.
Wellness exams and office visits
Some policies will offer “riders” that cover annual wellness exams, but very often, the reimbursement rates are so low that the cost of the rider isn’t worth it. Many policies won’t cover the cost of the vet visit itself (as opposed to whatever medical procedure is performed in the vet’s office). Again, most of us presume that we’ll have some expenses associated with being a dog caretaker, one of them being the cost of office visits.
Medically necessary services and recommended treatment
Make sure the policy defines “medically necessary” as a course of action that your veterinarian recommends, not the insurer. It should cover all services your vet advises.
Also, be aware that if you refuse a treatment recommended by your vet such as a certain vaccination, the company may exclude from coverage any future illness or injury related to that condition. Many policies detail what you as the caretaker must do every year to stay insured, such as giving your dog certain vaccines or having annual wellness checks.
Help and advice
Does every pet owner need pet insurance? Not necessarily. You could set up a savings account especially for pet emergencies, but the downside is that you have no way of deciding how much to set aside. For many people, knowing your dog will be taken care of in an emergency or for a serious health issue is worth the monthly premium.
Deciding which company to go with can feel overwhelming, but there are sources that offer guidance. First, ask your veterinarian for advice. The internet can also be helpful: for instance, Whole Dog Journal has a new comparison list of its top recommended companies. In addition, a number of non-sponsored websites offer rankings of pet insurance companies, including Forbes, US News & World Report, and Money magazine. Finally, do your own comparison between at least three companies. It’s a lot of work, but having your dog’s health protected is worth the effort.