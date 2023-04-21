It’s a familiar stereotype that often elicits chuckles: some disheveled fellow high on marijuana, lolling on the couch like a glassy-eyed Gumby, scarfing down handfuls of potato chips or packages of Twinkies. Sadly, the picture isn’t so funny when animals are exposed to marijuana ... and unfortunately, now that marijuana use has been legalized in many states, it’s happening more frequently. In fact, in 2019 the ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control Center reported a 765% increase in calls about animals ingesting marijuana than in the previous year.

So, you might ask, what’s wrong with giving your dog a little weed? What can it hurt?

Joan Merriam lives in northern California with her Golden Retriever Joey, her Maine Coon cat Indy, and the abiding spirit of her beloved Golden Retriever Casey in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com.