The teenage years are full of change and challenge! Even the most well-adjusted teen is dealing with massive physical and mental upheaval, and it can feel bewildering and mystifying for us parents as we attempt to support them through the process.
This is complicated by the fact that teenagers are not typically at their most lovable stage in life. While it’s natural for us to melt over a cuddly, giggling little baby, the parental heart tends to respond differently to an adult-sized person who has rebellion spilling out of their eyes and rage twisting their faces. Because we need all the help we can get, let’s take a look beyond the obvious outward changes a teen’s body goes through to the largely unseen — but equally dramatic — shifts happening inside their head, and discuss what we can do to help them through these volatile times.
Simply put, the teenage brain is undergoing a complete overhaul; the only other time it matches this rapidity of growth is just after birth. The main change is that unused connections in the thinking and processing parts of the brain are getting ‘pruned’ away while other connections are getting reinforced. This is the brain’s way of becoming more efficient: It’s the “you snooze, you lose” principle at work.
This major remodel starts at the back of the brain and works its way forward, which means that the logical, reasoning part of the brain (the prefrontal cortex) is playing catch-up to the reckless, emotion-centered part (the amygdala). In other words, the portion of the brain that says, “Well, this could be dangerous; let’s consider this carefully before deciding,” has a lesser voice, while the part that spontaneously says, “YES! Let’s do this!” is more dominant. Trouble? Uh, yeah.
Because the amygdala is the impulsive, intense, sometimes aggressive part of the brain, emotions tend to run high in our teenagers. Often we see a reduced ability to respond appropriately to their, or anyone else’s, feelings and facial expressions. Our teens may lash out unexpectedly, explode at our most innocent utterances, and engage in risky behaviors like shoplifting or drunk driving without considering the consequences.
In my parenting classes, we share the most dangerous thing we did as teenagers, and we end up marveling that we’re still alive! But take heart: Overreacting to small things, not thinking sensibly and taking impulsive risks are all a sign of teenage brain growth. Much of what’s happening is not only normal, it is necessary to our kids’ development as they transition into adulthood.
A teen’s brain is wired to take in a lot of information quickly and to push limits. Take these cues and challenge your teen in positive directions with new activities that are exciting and yet reasonably safe. It’s a great time to travel to a completely different culture, to try a new and difficult sport, to master perplexing mental concepts. And allow them to fail sometimes; it’s all part of their learning and growing.
While we empathize with the turbulence our teens are going through, for everyone’s sake we parents need to set and keep loving limits. Utilize phrases like, “I’ll be happy to speak with you when your voice is calm,” or “I do extra things for kids when I feel respected,” to help your teen stay on track and to model taking great care of yourself.
Despite their growing independence, our teens need as much time and attention from us as they did in their younger years. The needs are different, but they’re still there. Even though our teens push us away, it is vital that we continue to work toward maintaining a close relationship. Don’t take the distancing personally. Find what they will do with you (my son, for example, wouldn’t be seen anywhere with us except out for weekend coffee) and take advantage of that. If you haven’t been getting along, throw a pizza night and make it fun. Do your best to maintain a good rapport and close connection.
Feeling safe and loved allows the teenage brain the opportunity for optimal growth. Constant high stress levels can impede brain growth, so support your teen by discussing, and helping them to incorporate, healthy coping strategies. For instance, many teens have difficulty maintaining perspective; they are sure that the current crisis will make them miserable forever. Support them with empathy, (“Oh, man. I bet it feels that way,”) and then, if they’re open to it, do some perspective-sharing from someone who’s been around a little longer: You.
Because it’s a vulnerable time for your teen, be on the lookout for red flags associated with mental health. Watch for sudden and long-term declines in grades and/or social activities. Pay attention to how well they are eating and sleeping. Look out for addiction to electronics, alcohol and/or drugs. Don’t be shy about seeking help even if you’re unsure: Better safe than sorry, and there is plenty of assistance available in our county.
Your teenager’s brain will develop best if its owner consumes a healthy diet, exercises daily and, perhaps most importantly, enjoys plenty of sleep. Most teens are in a constant state of sleep deprivation, getting about 7 hours of sleep when they need 8-10 hours. Teens may actually need more time for sleep to help their brains with all that rapid development, and, of course, all the changes in their bodies. Set a reasonable time for device turn-in, curfews and the like, and allow your teen to sleep in (a generous but reasonable amount) when they can.
The teenage years are a wild ride, but they can also be a truly enjoyable one. Understanding what teens are going through and not taking things personally will be helpful tools for the passage. Although raising a teen has its moments of anger and despair, it is also an incredible opportunity to guide, support and love your child through the transition to adulthood. The adult-to-adult relationship that follows is one you can cherish for the rest of your life.
Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for Partners Family Resource Center and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. For more information, contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530.238.5608.