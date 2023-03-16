The teenage years are full of change and challenge! Even the most well-adjusted teen is dealing with massive physical and mental upheaval, and it can feel bewildering and mystifying for us parents as we attempt to support them through the process.

This is complicated by the fact that teenagers are not typically at their most lovable stage in life. While it’s natural for us to melt over a cuddly, giggling little baby, the parental heart tends to respond differently to an adult-sized person who has rebellion spilling out of their eyes and rage twisting their faces. Because we need all the help we can get, let’s take a look beyond the obvious outward changes a teen’s body goes through to the largely unseen — but equally dramatic — shifts happening inside their head, and discuss what we can do to help them through these volatile times.

Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for Partners Family Resource Center and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. For more information, contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530.238.5608.