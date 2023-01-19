Let’s be real: When the little bundles of joy come along, self-care is often the first thing to go. Our lives get so full that we forget to, or simply don’t have time to, take care of ourselves. Many parents walk into my classes worn out, washed out and burned out — and therefore missing out — on the joys of parenting.
I see myself in them. When my son was young, self-care was not just on the back burner, it was nowhere to be found! I was given an assignment: Set aside 30 minutes a week for self-care. While this may seem a small amount of time to you, I felt so overwhelmed that, to me, it seemed almost insurmountable. But I was parenting with massive exhaustion and a very short fuse, so I knew I needed to try something different.
As time went on, that half-hour became a beacon of balm for my soul. It was a chance to tune in to myself, to look deeply for what would be most nurturing, and to meet that need. I found that my needs were usually simple: A silent walk in nature, a chance to just lie on the grass, a nap. Regular self-care exemplifies self-love in action, and practicing it turned both me, and my family’s life, around.
Many of us feel guilty taking “me time” when there are endless things that need doing, but here’s the deal: Self-care is not the same as selfishness. Parental depletion, exhaustion and overwhelm take their toll on our families. When we are not meeting our needs, we find ourselves zoning in on the negative. We see the worst in our children — and when we are thinking badly of them, it’s really hard to keep those negative thoughts from leaping out of our mouths, often at an amplified volume. Then we’re hard on ourselves for yelling and feel even worse than we already did, enduring a vicious downward spiral.
Self-care replenishes our stores of mental, emotional, and physical energy, giving us more patience, empathy, and attention to offer our kids. There are huge payoffs for everyone, so put the guilt aside and make caring for yourself a priority. When you are overwhelmed and exhausted, it’s not time to do the laundry. Do yourself and your family a favor and attend to your needs first and foremost. The laundry can wait.
The good news is that even a little self-care can go a long way. In fact, self-care doesn’t need to take place in one big chunk of time: Five or ten minutes a day can get you through a crazy-busy stage of life, with the plan to expand that amount of care when the chaos settles down.
In class, we look at six categories of unmet needs. We prioritize which are most important to us, how well we’re meeting them, and how we can fulfill the unmet needs that most strongly impact our well-being. Any category of long-term unmet needs can generate a sense of deep stress and even desperation. Can you imagine parenting well in those conditions?
The six categories of needs are:
Physical self-care: Regular exercise, nurturing touch, prioritizing sleep and healthy food
Emotional self-care: Taking a pause, breathwork, helpful self-talk, weekly bubble baths, saying no to things that are unnecessarily stressful
Social self-care: Meaningful relationships and interactions with others, authentic sharing
Intellectual self-care: Stretching our minds with new ways of thinking and learning
Spiritual self-care: Time in nature, meditation, practicing gratitude, attending religious services
Creative: Meaningful activities or projects that arise from “the zone,” involving parts of the brain other than the intellect
Studies show that the biggest source of stress for kids is their parents’ stress. How would it impact your children to see you countering that stress by caring for yourself? For that matter, would it have benefitted you to see your parents practicing self-care? Modeling is magic, and our practice demonstrates regard for our own self-worth and well-being. When I see my son advocating for his needs and taking good care of himself, I am grateful that, without my saying a word about it, he has integrated self-care into his life.
Parenting is a marathon — not a sprint. Our kids are with us for a long time (which sometimes seems longer than others!), and effective parenting involves pacing ourselves and paying attention to our needs as we go. Even marathon runners pause for nutrition breaks, regulate their stride, and slow down when their energy lags. Without self-care, we won’t be able to healthfully keep up the momentum. Don’t wait for the finish line to finally give yourself that rest.
To repeat: Self-care is self-love in action. Give yourself, and your family, the gift of parenting from a more nurtured and fulfilled place. Meeting our unmet needs enables us to more effectively meet our kids’ unmet needs, and everyone will be the better for it.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Nurturing Parenting 8-Week Series WHO: Jinnae Anderson, Parenting Specialist for Nevada County Superintendent of Schools WHEN: Evening session: Thursdays, 1/26-3/16/2023, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pizza and childcare included for evening series. WHERE: Ready Springs Elementary School 10862 Spenceville Rd, Penn Valley WHEN: Morning session: Thursdays, 10 a.m.-noon 2/2-3/23/2023 WHERE: Partners Family Resource Center 235 S. Auburn Street, Grass Valley COST: $35 materials fee (scholarships available) TO REGISTER AND FOR MORE INFO: janderson@nevco.org or call 530.238.5608 {related_content_uuid}249d850f-9dfe-4b08-8d7d-682f62af3f45{/related_content_uuid}
Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for Partners Family Resource Center and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. For more information, contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530.238.5608.