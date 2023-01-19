Let’s be real: When the little bundles of joy come along, self-care is often the first thing to go. Our lives get so full that we forget to, or simply don’t have time to, take care of ourselves. Many parents walk into my classes worn out, washed out and burned out — and therefore missing out — on the joys of parenting.

I see myself in them. When my son was young, self-care was not just on the back burner, it was nowhere to be found! I was given an assignment: Set aside 30 minutes a week for self-care. While this may seem a small amount of time to you, I felt so overwhelmed that, to me, it seemed almost insurmountable. But I was parenting with massive exhaustion and a very short fuse, so I knew I needed to try something different.

Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for Partners Family Resource Center and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. For more information, contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530.238.5608.