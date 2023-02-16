No matter how centered we were before becoming parents, the experience seems to take every one of us to our edge. Our children act like — well, very much like children — which causes our emotions to get triggered, sometimes hurtling us right past our edge to the Great Abyss. It can be humbling, frustrating and guilt-inducing, because we feel we should be better versions of ourselves and able to parent more effectively than we do.
While parenting mindfully doesn’t erase the difficult feelings or triggers that come up with our kids, it does allow us to be present without getting hijacked by those strong emotions. In present moment awareness, we learn to accept what’s going on without resisting it, and, perhaps most importantly, we find the capacity to pause before reacting.
A regular practice of mindfulness lowers stress, anxiety and depression and enhances emotional well-being. Physically it’s shown to reduce heart disease, lower blood pressure, decrease chronic pain, improve sleep, and ease gastrointestinal difficulties. In other words, mindfulness offers incredible benefits not only to parents, but to anyone who will practice it!
Practice when it’s easier
How do busy, already overwhelmed parents incorporate mindfulness into their lives? Landing in present moment awareness when you’re butting heads with a kid can be quite the challenge, so the trick is to build your “mindfulness muscles” when it’s easier. Here are a few ideas for practicing with some simple, everyday activities.
Washing-dishes-meditation: Instead of rushing through the dishes, here we are present with each plate or glass, attentively bathing it. We enjoy the sensation of the warm, soapy water and the feeling of our feet on the floor. Perhaps we exhale every time we place a dish in the drainer. Mindfulness connotes a feeling of relaxation, so that sense of hurry which, ironically, often causes us to make mistakes and take longer, dissolves and we calmly pay attention to whatever is in front of us — in this case, perhaps, a sticky sippy cup.
Pausing meditation: Life offers us many opportunities to stop for a moment. Whether it’s standing in line, idling at a red light or waiting for your computer to update, these pauses create a powerful opportunity for present moment awareness. Take advantage by bringing your relaxed attention onto your breath, or feel the sensations in your body. The breath and body are always in the moment, so when your mind attends to them, it too becomes present. From here you might become aware of the emotions or thoughts that are arising. Don’t resist, block or try to fix anything; the simple of act of allowing it all is incredibly powerful. With a little experience, this practice can be carried out in an instant and can easily be done with eyes open or closed.
Walking: Whether it’s a hike in nature or just moving from one room to another, walking is another great chance to practice mindfulness. Fix your relaxed awareness onto each step, to the lifting and falling of your feet. Feel the motion of your legs and the way your arms swing in rhythm with your steps. If it’s a longer walk, you may want to add in the breath, inhaling for three steps and exhaling for three.
As you continue practicing mindfulness, you’re bound to become aware of how often your awareness wanders, i.e. how often you’re not present. You will find yourself mindful and aware one moment, and regurgitating the past, telling yourself a story, or projecting into the future in the next. It’s ok! We call it a mindfulness practice because we are practicing. Don’t expect perfection. The second you notice you’re no longer present, you can choose again to land in the moment. Little by little, your practice of presence will grow.
You’ve been working with mindfulness and now you’re in A Situation: Things are about to explode with your child. While we can’t control what they do, on our side we can take a breath and become instant witness to what’s going on. Which sensations are getting triggered in the body? What is the breath doing? What thoughts and emotions are taking place? We are not trying to fix anything or even act on anything in that moment; we are simply taking a pause to notice.
Speaking of noticing: Have you noticed that our children catch our stress? In a tense situation like the one above, our children can sense our anxiety and reactivity, and they unconsciously mirror our state. On the other hand, if we respond mindfully to the trigger, our breath eases back into its natural rhythm, and our turbulent emotions relinquish their reigns. The fight-or-flight part of the brain retreats and the calm, deliberate area becomes dominant. Our kids, sensing that we are relaxed, in charge and not falling apart, feel calmed, safe and secure. Already this potentially volatile situation has a good chance of turning out more positively than it might have.
What if it’s too much, and you can mindfully see that you are about to lose every parenting skill you ever had? That’s not only ok; it’s a great model to say something like, “I’m too angry to talk about this now. I parent better when I’m calm. We’ll talk later.” Remove yourself from the situation and reflect on it when you’ve cooled down. Putting a stopper on the reactive response demonstrates emotional regulation and self-care — and, as far as our kids go, more is caught than taught. We are their model for how to handle strong emotions — a responsibility we may not want, but nonetheless a responsibility that we have.
The gifts of mindfulness are not only how it lessens our reactivity, but also how it models to our children that even an ordinary moment can be rich and full when you’re present for it. Mary Oliver, the poet, speaks of this when she advises us to raise our kids in this way:
to strive for extraordinary lives.
Such striving may be admirable
but it is a way of foolishness.
Help them instead to find the wonder
and the marvel of an ordinary life…
And make the ordinary come alive for them.
The extraordinary will take care of itself.
Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for Partners Family Resource Center and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. For more information, contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530.238.5608.