No matter how centered we were before becoming parents, the experience seems to take every one of us to our edge. Our children act like — well, very much like children — which causes our emotions to get triggered, sometimes hurtling us right past our edge to the Great Abyss. It can be humbling, frustrating and guilt-inducing, because we feel we should be better versions of ourselves and able to parent more effectively than we do.

While parenting mindfully doesn’t erase the difficult feelings or triggers that come up with our kids, it does allow us to be present without getting hijacked by those strong emotions. In present moment awareness, we learn to accept what’s going on without resisting it, and, perhaps most importantly, we find the capacity to pause before reacting.

Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for Partners Family Resource Center and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. For more information, contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530.238.5608.