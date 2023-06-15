As parents and caregivers, we have a natural and instinctive desire to protect our children from life’s challenges. But pets can die, friends can move away, marriages can break up and family members can pass on. In other words, grief and loss can take place at any age. When it happens while our kids are in the safety net of home, we can guide them to navigate through grief with skills they can utilize now and in their future. Since we can’t take away our children’s grief, let’s talk about how we can best parent them when it happens.
Grief is natural
It’s common to think about grief as something we want to push away or get over as soon as possible, but it’s more helpful to accept grief as a normal, expected response to loss—and a natural and necessary part of healing. Listen and stay connected to your child as they express emotions around grief. Let them know that their feelings are accepted, and help them to find healthy, expressive ways to cope with them.
Watch the tendency to hug your child and say, “Don’t cry.” Crying is a powerful aid in letting go of sorrow; it releases oxytocin and endorphins, feel-good chemicals that can ease both physical and emotional pain. In order to heal we need to feel, and when we allow and honor the feelings of grief in our kids, we normalize it for them and help them to grow through the process.
What does grief look like in kids?
Children are often referred to as invisible grievers. While internally they may have big feelings, the grief isn’t necessarily displayed outwardly. Kids might not have the words or understanding to communicate what they’re going through, but just because a child isn’t talking about a loss, it doesn’t mean they’re not feeling it or thinking about it. Some parents interpret their silence as resilience, but it’s important to guide your child in exploring what they’re experiencing and then to provide the support and the skills to work with it.
Like the rest of us, there is no one way that children respond to grief and loss. They may display anxiety or guilt, clinginess, or fear of being abandoned. You may see defiance or other behavioral issues, regression, an inability to concentrate and thus trouble at school, or difficulty sleeping or eating. Younger kids may cry more and be confused about the permanency of the loss. Older kids may have more questions and might withdraw from the family. Whatever their age, kids often struggle to cope and process their feelings around grief.
Grief has its own rhythm
Grief doesn’t follow a predictable path or pace. There is no ‘normal’ amount of time to grieve. In kids, grief typically follows a cyclical pattern, so they may grieve the loss in different ways as they grow and develop, and as their understanding deepens. It’s not a “one-and-done” occurrence. Be open to your child’s grief as it comes and goes; it has its own rhythm and can’t be rushed.
Take your cues from your children. Depending on their age, they may not be able to stay with their emotion for extended amounts of time. A child may be in tears one moment and then playing and laughing with peers in the next. Allow their grief to be expressed when it comes, and move on when it goes.
Supporting your child
First, openly discuss the grief process. Model your own grief in language that your children can understand. It might sound like this:
“I feel sad since your grandpa passed away. He was my dad, and missing him so much makes me cry. When I cry, I feel a bit better for a while. My tears help me let go of my sadness.”
Encourage awareness of feelings as they arise. Let your child know it’s okay to feel any feelings. Encourage them to breathe through feelings rather than fighting or ignoring them. If your child is young, you might help by putting language on what you see--something like, “You seem angry. Is it because you’re missing Fluffy?” If they’re older it might sound like, “It’s ok for you to be really mad about this. That’s a normal feeling to have.” Help them to see how feelings will come and go with differing amounts of strength. Give your kids tons of empathy, patience and coping tools as they make their way through.
At the same time, it’s important to keep up a consistent and regular routine. Keep a focus on eating well, staying hydrated, doing physical activity and getting good sleep. Model taking especially good care of yourself during this challenging time. And, while you want your children to feel warm and safe, it’s also important to give them the security of loving limits. Provide the anchor of caring discipline so they don’t drift.
Create outlets and rituals for healing through time outdoors, arts and crafts, writing or journaling, music, watching a movie together, mourning the loss together, or spending time with friends. Professional help can make a big difference.
Empathy
It’s hard to see our kids struggle, but the best thing we can do is not to try to fix it. Instead, be by their side and allow them to feel in order to heal. Be strong enough to let your children experience their sorrow and pain. Your approach to this difficult experience, and your guidance of how your child can work with new and uncomfortable feelings, can provide tools that make a profound difference for the rest of their lives.