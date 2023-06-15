As parents and caregivers, we have a natural and instinctive desire to protect our children from life’s challenges. But pets can die, friends can move away, marriages can break up and family members can pass on. In other words, grief and loss can take place at any age. When it happens while our kids are in the safety net of home, we can guide them to navigate through grief with skills they can utilize now and in their future. Since we can’t take away our children’s grief, let’s talk about how we can best parent them when it happens.

Grief is natural