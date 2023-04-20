Jinnae Anderson

My earliest memory is of taking my very first steps — but it was also so much more than that. Because I was very young, the memory is in images and feelings rather than words. While I knew that my siblings were seated on either side of me, I also felt how they were just a blur, unimportant in that moment. What had my attention riveted was that, straight ahead, was Mom. It’s as if a spotlight is on her as she sits on the floor, arms extended to me, an encouraging smile on her face and, most significantly, a powerful and unconditional love pouring from her eyes.

That love shook me to my core; it was a tangible, all-embracing, all-nurturing force that made me feel completely safe and warm inside. The love was so enthralling that I couldn’t help but take my first stumbling steps toward it, drawing applause from my “audience” and the welcome reward of my mother’s embrace. Immersed in that love, I was perfect; I was a delight; and I was celebrated. Such is the power of a parent’s love that, without a word spoken, I could absorb all of those messages on the deepest level.

