My earliest memory is of taking my very first steps — but it was also so much more than that. Because I was very young, the memory is in images and feelings rather than words. While I knew that my siblings were seated on either side of me, I also felt how they were just a blur, unimportant in that moment. What had my attention riveted was that, straight ahead, was Mom. It’s as if a spotlight is on her as she sits on the floor, arms extended to me, an encouraging smile on her face and, most significantly, a powerful and unconditional love pouring from her eyes.
That love shook me to my core; it was a tangible, all-embracing, all-nurturing force that made me feel completely safe and warm inside. The love was so enthralling that I couldn’t help but take my first stumbling steps toward it, drawing applause from my “audience” and the welcome reward of my mother’s embrace. Immersed in that love, I was perfect; I was a delight; and I was celebrated. Such is the power of a parent’s love that, without a word spoken, I could absorb all of those messages on the deepest level.
Perhaps it’s that first memory that makes me sensitive to the nonverbal messages we communicate, mostly unconsciously, to our kids. We can become so busy schlepping our kids here and there, managing their behaviors, handling logistics, and “doing” parenting that we forget to love our kids. I don’t mean love like the noun — of course we love our kids in that sense of constancy. I’m referring to love as an underlying subtle verb, as the messages we constantly communicate to our children in nuanced ways, like the love that was shining out of my mother’s eyes. If that moment was so important to my younger self — and who knows how much it shaped my perception of love — it feels important to explore how we can express unconditional love to our kids easily, simply and naturally, and without saying a word.
The three elements of showing love
The parenting approach Love and Logic tells us that, before and after times of separation, we can practice the three elements of showing love. This is an easy, organic and nonverbal way to transmit care and nurturing, and to deepen loving relationships with our children. Let’s unpack the three elements together:
Eye contact is a powerful, unspoken communication language that readily and effortlessly creates connection. It says, “I’m with you; I get you; I see you; I share that with you.” It’s a joining of hearts and minds, and it says so much in so little time. The impact of making regular eye contact with our kids is immeasurable.
If your child doesn’t feel comfortable with eye contact, I recommend you persevere as best you can with meeting your child’s eyes even if just for brief moments, and then place more of your focus on the next two elements.
Gentle touch, like eye contact, is a nonverbal language that says, “I am with you. I feel for you. You are safe and cared for.” Whether it’s a snuggle or a fist bump, when touch is loving and kind it extends empathy and connection. Positive touch plays a key role in both our children’s development and in deepening our relationship with them. If your child or teen resists touch, you can ask permission first: “How about a high five?” This provides them with a sense of safety and control … and they just might say yes.
Smile A smile is your great communicator, a passport right into the heart of your child. A smile builds bonding and attachment. It says, “Wow, I am happy to see you. I like you and I like being with you.” Without saying a word, a smile communicates acceptance and appreciation. Take note, though: If your smile isn’t genuine, your kid will smell it a mile away. Be sure you’re feeling the love before you even try. A friendly face can take the place of a smile if your lips are not in the mood to turn upward.
It’s recommended that you utilize all three elements of showing love anytime there is a separation pending and anytime a separation is over. This could be at school drop-off or pick-up time, before bedtime, first thing in the morning, and etc. You can also pair the three elements of showing love with need fulfillment, such as a meal at dinnertime, and you’ve got another real winner!
Can you imagine how you would feel if those you cared for greeted you, or said goodbye to you, regularly in this way? The three elements of showing love extend far beyond parenting to friendships, marriages, and more — and, again, all on that impactful nonverbal level.
It’s incredibly powerful to extend love to our kids in our very bearing. When we take note of our bearing we want to ask, what subtle messages are we emanating to our children nonverbally? What is our posture saying? How about the way we move, the way we react, the tone of our voice? We can be intentional about our bearing, so let your eyes shine with high regard for your child. Set aside the screen to give them your full attention when they talk to you. Respond with a smile when they ask you to play.
Who you are speaks loudly
While nonverbal communication takes place on a subtler level than verbal expressions, it can also convey our meaning much more powerfully. The ways in which we listen, look, move and connect with our children play a vital role in the messages they take in ... and the messages that shape them.
Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Who you are speaks so loudly I can’t hear what you’re saying.” Let your nonverbal language speak loudly and clearly of love for your kids.
Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for the Family Resource Center and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. She teaches an 8-week Nurturing Parenting class series and other parenting workshops within the community. Contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530.238.5608.