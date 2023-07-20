We’ve all had the experience of being talked at, rather than to, by some person who is in love with the sound of their own voice and fascinated by their own words. It’s interesting for a moment or two…until you realize that it may never stop. As the person continues to drone on we check out, either getting angry and resentful inside or visiting some mental vista of our own, until we can finally escape for real. The longest I’ve witnessed this phenomenon was a six-hour car ride we took with a relative. She staged a nonstop monologue for the entire trip! Fortunately for me, I was the third person in the car, so I could--and did--pretend to sleep the entire time in the back seat.
Monologues and lectures don’t work, do they? Even though we, as parents and caregivers, have perspective and wisdom that our kids don’t have, when we launch into a lecture they do the same thing I did in the car: Exit, stage left. Their eyes glaze over and they leave the thinking part of their brains, heading south to fight, flight or freeze, where they remain until they can at last get away.
We take a huge step forward in effective parenting when we reduce the amount of words that we habitually use. But this requires first a shift in the parental attitude. Don’t we lecture because we want to save our children from the misunderstandings and mistakes we see them heading toward, or because we want them to learn from the consequences they have reaped? Our intentions are good, but our method—to be honest—sucks.
How about a new attitude, one where we hope and pray that our children will make plenty of affordable mistakes while they’re young and safe in the family home? How about saying nothing if they choose to skip their homework, ignore their chores, or forget to bring their lunch to school? Radical, I know. But it’s much more effective to be on our kids’ side and to let the real-life consequences—rather than our lectures—do the teaching.
Make your home like the real world
As our kids get older, we are no longer there to remind them a million times to do something or to save them from their careless mistakes. In the real world, choices bring consequences…so why not now?
Instead of acting as the lecturing, helicopter parent who wants to make sure it all goes well, how about we allow our kids to learn and to grow when it doesn’t go so well? Our new role can be to love and empathize with our kids when they experience the consequences of their actions or non-actions.
“Oh, this is such a bummer. Kids who put away their toys get to keep them.”
“This is so sad. I can understand that you’re hungry from skipping dinner. The ‘anytime drawer’ has peanut butter, celery and carrot sticks; feel free to eat as much as you like before bedtime.”
And…that’s it. No more words from us. Our kids are smart! They only need to experience a consequence once or twice before they figure it out all by themselves. No lectures needed; the consequences do the teaching much more effectively.
Offering a dose of sincere empathy before delivering a consequence makes it much harder for our kids to blame us for the problem. They understand that we are on their side and sad for them, which is a vast improvement from a long lecture with a scolding finger in their face! When empathy comes first, they are much more likely to stay in the thinking part of their brains and to see themselves as accountable.
Open the door to learning
Of course, there are times when a conversation needs to happen. Questions are so important in this scenario! Questions open the door to learning, while lectures shut learning down. We are not planning an inquisition here; defensive children don’t learn well. A couple of simple questions will do. Note also how these statements start with empathy:
“Oh dang, that’s really a mess. How do you think that happened?”
“I’m sorry to hear you’re having trouble with your grades. What do you think is going on?”
“Wow, that’s such a bummer. What do you think you’re going to do?”
“If it was me” is a parenting technique where we assume the consultant approach. It is another powerful and effective way to not tell our kids what to do. It sounds like this:
“If it was me, I would ask my teacher for help understanding that assignment.”
“If it was me, I’d bring a warm coat today.”
“If it was me, I’d consider how this decision might impact my life.”
It’s a simple, one-sentence statement. It’s so innocuous that our kids won’t even have time to roll their eyes. Try it—you’ll like it!
Parenting gets a lot easier, and a lot more effective, when we leave lectures and monologues behind, and allow consequences to do the teaching. We all learn best from making our own mistakes, so give your children the gift of making many of them while they’re still at home with you. Your loving empathy will serve to deepen your relationship while your kids do the important work of growing and learning—without the “help” of your speeches.
Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for the Family Resource Center and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. She teaches an 8-week parenting class series and other parenting workshops within the community. Early this fall, she’ll be teaching a 5-week series for parents of preschoolers. Contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530.238.5608.