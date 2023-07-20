We’ve all had the experience of being talked at, rather than to, by some person who is in love with the sound of their own voice and fascinated by their own words. It’s interesting for a moment or two…until you realize that it may never stop. As the person continues to drone on we check out, either getting angry and resentful inside or visiting some mental vista of our own, until we can finally escape for real. The longest I’ve witnessed this phenomenon was a six-hour car ride we took with a relative. She staged a nonstop monologue for the entire trip! Fortunately for me, I was the third person in the car, so I could--and did--pretend to sleep the entire time in the back seat.

Monologues and lectures don’t work, do they? Even though we, as parents and caregivers, have perspective and wisdom that our kids don’t have, when we launch into a lecture they do the same thing I did in the car: Exit, stage left. Their eyes glaze over and they leave the thinking part of their brains, heading south to fight, flight or freeze, where they remain until they can at last get away.

Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for the Family Resource Center and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. She teaches an 8-week parenting class series and other parenting workshops within the community. Early this fall, she’ll be teaching a 5-week series for parents of preschoolers. Contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530.238.5608.