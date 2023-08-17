Raising a preschooler is kind of like helping a small boat to navigate through big, stormy seas. Waves of emotion can arise from nowhere or everywhere, intense and unbidden, sweeping your child up and away. We grownups can feel powerless to help them—but we’re not. In this article we’ll explore what’s going on for our littles emotionally, and how we can equip them with a lifejacket to better stay afloat when those explosive feelings appear.
First, let’s take a peek into your preschooler’s head; there’s a lot going on in there! A preschooler’s brain is twice as busy as a college student’s brain and three times busier than the average adult’s. The young brain is a fascinating, dynamic work-in-progress whose main focus is in developing the cerebral cortex, the part that handles language, attention, impulse control, reasoning, and problem solving.
Does this mean that a preschooler is good at language, impulse control, reasoning and etc? Not a chance! In fact, all that intense brain development is likely to produce meltdowns, confusion, exhaustion, and big, big emotions. If you’re raising a preschooler, remember those three little words: “Work in progress,” and repeat them to yourself. Often. Like a mantra!
Happily, there is much we can do to assist and support our preschoolers during this bewildering time. A big step is guiding them to pay attention to, and identify, the waves of feelings as they arise. Fred Rogers said, “What’s mentionable is manageable,” and kids who are able to notice and name a wide range of emotions are much better able to manage those emotions.
The more in touch your child is with their emotions, the more connected they’ll be to their body and the understanding of when to take a rest, have a snack, dance like crazy, or ask for a hug. The long-term result? A life skill called emotional intelligence. Research shows that kids with this skill self-regulate better, have longer attention spans, understand the dynamics of social interactions, control impulsivity, and communicate better. Will these skills make their lives easier? Will parenting them be easier? A solid yes to both! Read on for some helpful tips.
Our little ones don’t often have the ability to identify what they are feeling, but we can help them to notice body signals and to build a vocabulary for them. For instance:Clenched fists or hurling something = angerButterflies in the tummy = nervousnessDancing and laughing = happiness or excitementWhen you notice a feeling arising in your child, try asking, “What’s going on in your body?” followed by, “What feelings might match that?” A note of caution: Parent when it’s calm. If your child is in the midst of a hysterical tantrum, it’s futile to try to reason with them or make it a teachable moment. Wait for the calmer portions of everyday life to talk about, or reflect on, emotions. In those more relaxed moments we could observe, “You’re crying. Are you feeling sad about something?” or, “Wow! You were feeling some big feelings! How was your body feeling when you shouted so loudly?”
Have fun with feelingsFeelings can be drawn, sung about, read about, and talked about. Art can be done around them. Flash cards can be made. Stories can be told. Facial expressions can be exaggerated in the mirror. All of these strategies build self-awareness and enhance kids’ emotional vocabulary…and they’re fun! Kids’ play is their learning, so incorporate emotional intelligence into their pleasure.
Once your child has some understanding about their own feelings, it’s time to look around at other people. Turn your attention to others’ facial expressions, body language, and actions, and discuss with your child what that person might be feeling. The development of empathy is a long and winding road, but imagining how someone else feels is the way it starts.
Modeling itChildren look to their parents to be the prime example of how to act and behave. Don’t panic, but we are their role models for navigating emotions and feelings. So much more is caught than taught! Take advantage of this by processing your feelings out loud. Talk about how your body feels—and, importantly, how you’re going to process those emotions. It might sound like this:- Ugh, I am so frustrated about getting lost! I’m going to pull over, take a few breaths, and calm down so that I can figure out where we are.- I feel so happy right now! My heart feels big and light, and I want to dance. Will you do a happy dance with me?- When I look at this messy house, I feel really mad. My tummy feels tight and I want to yell and scream. I’m going to close my bedroom door and do that for a minute. I’ll be back when I’m calmer.
Your little ones’ big feelings
It’s easy to get caught up in our kids’ big, explosive emotions. In those turbulent times, practice your own self-regulation with a few deep breaths. Send your roots into the earth and ground yourself so you can be a rock-steady support for them. They will feel your calmness and it will help them to regulate. Stay present and resist the urge to fix and make your child’s uncomfortable feelings disappear. Listen to your child and guide them to identify and express their feelings. When feelings are invalidated or ignored, they will often be expressed in less healthy ways.When it’s all over, reassure your child that feeling big feelings, while uncomfortable, is perfectly normal and okay. Praise them for how they felt their feelings and worked through them…or talk gently about more helpful ways they might have been expressed.As young kids develop their emotional intelligence, they feel more competent and confident with their feelings. Their mood may still change drastically from one moment to the next, but they are better able to talk about what’s going on instead of having meltdowns. Start when they’re young, and you’ll set them up with skills that can last their entire lives.
Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for the Family Resource Center and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. She teaches parenting classes series and workshops within the community. You can contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530.238.5608.