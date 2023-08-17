Raising a preschooler is kind of like helping a small boat to navigate through big, stormy seas. Waves of emotion can arise from nowhere or everywhere, intense and unbidden, sweeping your child up and away. We grownups can feel powerless to help them—but we’re not. In this article we’ll explore what’s going on for our littles emotionally, and how we can equip them with a lifejacket to better stay afloat when those explosive feelings appear.

First, let’s take a peek into your preschooler’s head; there’s a lot going on in there! A preschooler’s brain is twice as busy as a college student’s brain and three times busier than the average adult’s. The young brain is a fascinating, dynamic work-in-progress whose main focus is in developing the cerebral cortex, the part that handles language, attention, impulse control, reasoning, and problem solving.

Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for the Family Resource Center and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. She teaches parenting classes series and workshops within the community. You can contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530.238.5608.