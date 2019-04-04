Introduction to Spiritualism: An eight week journey

Is your search for a relationship with God in a funk? Are you not getting what you want from Sunday services? It may be time to pursue a path to personal enfoldment by attending a basic course in Spiritualism to achieve your goal.

An eight week course in Beginning Spiritualism and Personal Enfoldment will offered on Tuesday evenings from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. led by Patricia Hudson and Al Freitag. Be exposed to an in depth study into the Declaration of Principals and your relationship with them. Join in a group meditation toward developing your medium-ship abilities and a discussion of your successes. Everyone has these abilities but some develop faster than others. Patience is the key. Join us.

Week # 1 Introduction of Instructors and Student

Study of Principle #1

Meditation – Can you receive a message?

Discussion of meditation results

Week # 2 Review of past week’s experiences

Study of Principle #2

Meditation

Discussion of meditation results

Week # 3 Review of past week’s experiences

Study of Principle #3

Meditation

Discussion of meditation results

Week # 4 Review of past week’s experiences

Study of Principles # 4 and 5 (physical proof)

Meditation

Discussion of meditation results

Week # 5 Review of past week’s experience

Study of Principle # 6

Meditation

Discussion of meditation results

Week # 6 Review of past week’s experiences Study of Principle # 7

Meditation

Discussion of meditation results

Week # 7 Review of past week’s experiences

Study of Principle # 7

Meditation

Discussion of meditation results

Week # 8 Review of past week’s experiences

Study of Principle # 8

Meditation

Discussion of meditation results

The cost is $50.00 for the entire journey. For more information, call 530-826-1816 or visit spiritualistchapelofthepines.com.