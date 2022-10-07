‘I thank God I got to be here for 15 years:’ First Baptist Church’s longest serving pastor retires

Former Grass Valley Pastor Mark Rindels in the halls of First Baptist Church off of Ridge Road where he spent 15 years as the senior pastor. Rindels is now retired and living in Pleasant Grove.

Photo: Elias Funez

Mark Rindels didn’t start out as a pastor.

He started his career in the business world, he said, working for a company called American Scientific Products. While working there, he began volunteering part time for a church in the Bay Area.

“I started feeling God’s calling while working with the youth there,” Rindels said.

He was called to pastor at First Baptist Church in Grass Valley in 2007. In September, Pastor Rindels retired after 15 years of service, the longest a person has held the position in First Baptist’s history.

Several things brought Rindels to Grass Valley. First, his in-laws lived in Colfax and were suffering from “ailing health,” he said. Rindels and his wife wanted to be closer so they could assist with their care. Second were the foothills themselves.

Rindels has “always loved the foothills,” he said.

First Baptist Church, which was founded in 1946, according to its website , has always been a church that has been involved in different parts of the community, Rindels said. For example, the church’s involvement with the Interfaith Food Ministry, the LivingWell Medical Clinic, Anew Day Counseling Center, and more.

“My greatest satisfaction here is just seeing this church’s reach into the community,” Rindels said.

Before coming to Grass Valley and taking on the senior pastor role at First Baptist Church, Pastor Mark Rindels served in Manteca for 17 years. Rindels spent 15 years in Grass Valley before recently retiring.

Photo: Elias Funez

Frist Baptist Church also hosts a Mega Sports Camp every year. Rindels said First Baptist has been able to reach many different families through the sports camp and teach youth about sports and the gospel.

“We teach them about sports and always teach them the gospel,” he said.

Rindels has served as a pastor for 37 years. He started in Union City (in 1985) at the Hillview Baptist Church, where he served for five years, then went to Sequoia Heights Baptist Church in Manteca, where he served for 17 years.

Rindels earned his Master of Divinity degree during his first year working for the Hillview Baptist Church. He earned his Doctorate of Ministry while working at the Sequoia Heights Baptist Church.

Rindels wishes to thank the community for their support of First Baptist Church, he said. The church will continue to do ministry with the Associated Pastor Mark Nunn until they get another senior pastor, he said.

Though Rindels plans to move to Roseville, he says he will be “back up here a lot.”

“I really love this community and will miss it immensely,” he said. “I thank God I got to be here for 15 years.”

Rindels said he will continue to pray for the cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City.

“I just love this area,” he said.

First Baptist Church is located at 1866 Ridge Road in Grass Valley. Sunday Services are held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Samantha Sullivan is the Digital Engagement Editor, Lifestyles Editor and Prospector Editor for The Union. To contact her, email ssullivan@theunion.com.