Sweetland Garden Mercantile to host vendor day, open house in North San Juan

Sweetland Garden Mercantile is hosting its annual Vendor Day and Open House 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 8 in North San Juan.

A raffle benefiting the North Columbia Schoolhouse will have garden and hardware prizes, along with free samples, advice, sales and discounts. Food will be available for purchase, and music provided by a local DJ.

Vendors such as Beneficial Biologics, Grass Valley Growers, EGO battery tools, Earth Juice Hydro Organics, Foxfarm Soil and Fertilizer, Organics Alive, Royal Gold Soil Company, Soil Farmer, Sparetime Supply will be in attendance.

A new logo designed by Michael Puetz shows the expanded offerings that Sweetland Garden is offering to neighbors in North San Juan, Camptonville and Browns Valley communities, and will be on new shirts available for sale.

Sweetland Garden Mercantile has emphasized organic agriculture in Nevada and Yuba counties for 13 years, and recently went through an extensive remodel adding 1,600 square feet and more recreation items, EGO power tools, and hardware from Midwest Fastner. Local craftspeople, such as Eric Clausen, worked on the building, providing beautiful railings and Steve Corbet designed the counter from a slab of madrone from Bob Beams.

Sweetland Garden Mercantile is located at 29453 Hwy 49, North San Juan. For information, call 530-292-9000 or email at info@sweetlandgm.com.