Seed Swap free to the Public this Saturday

The Banner Community Guild will host their 7th Annual Seed Swap from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, March 7. The public is encouraged to bring seeds to share and to pick up some seeds to plant this spring. Locally grown seeds can be a great addition to your garden as they are usually high yielding and have been acclimatized to thrive in our local Sierra Foothill soils.

The event includes several speakers throughout the day on subjects such as cleaning seeds and growing seeds for sale. Nancy Gilbert of the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society will offer insight on the value of native plants in our gardens and responsible wild seed harvesting. Rowen White, founder of Sierra Seeds and Seed Keeper of the Akwesasne Mohawk Community and nationally known speaker and author, will offer her wisdom on seeds.

An organic lunch will be available for purchase to support the Banner Community Guild. Several community businesses and nonprofits will be attending, including the Pollinator Posse offering information about all types of pollinators that work in our gardens, not just honey bees. There will be some color books and educational offerings for the children.

The Guild has deep roots in the agricultural history of Nevada County and of the United States and supports seed saving as a way to strengthen food security within our county. Many seed companies have been bought up by industrial giants like Monsanto/Bayer, Du Pont/Dow, Syngenta, and BASF. These four firms control more than 60% of global proprietary seed sales, according to Dr. Phil Howard of Michigan State University.