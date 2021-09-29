Redbud’s online fall plant sale open to public Friday, Saturday

Get ready to plant native plants! Fall is the best time to plant most plants, especially most drought-tolerant native plants. The upcoming Redbud Fall Native Plant Sale will feature a diversity of California native plants, with an emphasis on regionally native plants that the chapter’s native plant growers have propagated from locally sourced seeds and cuttings. They will also offer some of the best and most beautiful native plant cultivars, which they purchase from wholesale nurseries.

When and Where to Buy Plants

This plant sale will be online, as have been all Redbud plant sales since the pandemic began. The sale opens to the public Friday and ends Saturday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m.

The online Redbud store (https://cnps-redbud.square.site/ ) will be open for viewing once the sale begins. You can download Redbud’s plant list for this sale now o n the website. To find out more about these plants, and even make a plant list for the upcoming sale, you can use Calscape (https://calscape.org/ ), a website of the California Native Plant Society.

Plant Pick-Up

As soon as you complete your purchase, you’ll see the link where you should reserve a time to pick up your plants Oct. 8 or 9, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The pick-up site is near Bennett and Brunswick in Grass Valley; you’ll get the address when you choose a pick-up time.

At Redbud’s Native Plant Sale, you’ll find many plants that foster local ecology. By planting natives you can add beauty and variety to your landscape in all seasons with brilliant flowers and foliage, with many choices of shape and size.

Featured Plants

Featured locally native plants that will be available include Western spicebush (Calycanthus occidentalis), Hooker’s evening primrose (Oenothera elata), and Lemmon’s ceanothus (Ceanothus lemmonii). You’ll find such hummingbird favorites as California fuchsia (Epilobium canum), scarlet monkeyflower (Erythranthe cardinalis), and scarlet monardella (Monardella macrantha ‘Marian Sampson’). Pollinator favorites include coyote mints (Monardella villosa and M. sheltonii), common yarrow (Achillea millefolium), and western columbine (Aquilegia formosa).

To help monarch butterflies survive, plant their special larval host plants (plants on which they lay their eggs). Redbud will have three of the locally native milkweed species — showy milkweed (Asclepias speciosa), narrow-leafed milkweed (Asclepias fasciculatum), and kotolo milkwood (Asclepias eriocarpa). You’ll also find the host plant for the California dogface butterfly — California false indigo (Amorpha californica).

For full descriptions of any of these plants, including their water and light needs, download Redbud’s September 2021 newsletter .

Tips for Getting the Best Selection

Some species have sold out early in the past; Redbud has tried to have more plants of those species. Nonetheless, as happens at many native-plant sales, some species for which we have only a few plants will sell out quickly. The best advice is to make sure you’re a CNPS member, and, as they say, “shop early for best selection.”

For all the details about the plant sale, as well as how to check if you’re a current CNPS member and how to join or renew, see the plant-sale page of the Redbud CNPS website.

Join Redbud in restoring nature, one garden at a time.

About the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society

The Redbud Chapter serves western Nevada and Placer Counties. They offer (as COVID-19 conditions permit):

• Native plant sales

• Programs on native plant-related topics

• Field trips to see wildflowers and unusual ecosystems

• Hands-on propagation group

• Grants to local schools and non-profits for education and restoration projects

• A quarterly newsletter

• Ongoing advocacy and conservation projects

Most activities are free and open to the public. Your participation is welcome and encouraged. To become involved or join, email president@redbud-cnps.org .

Source: Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society

A Hummingbird feasts on Erythranthe cardinalis.

Photo by NancyGilbert

A soldier beetle flies towards Ceanothus lemmonii.

Photo by NancyGilbert

Pacific dogwood.

Photo by Chrissy Freeman