Quilt show returns: Event Saturday, Sunday at Nevada County Fairgrounds

For the first time since 2019, the Pine Tree Quilt Guild’s “Springtime in the Pines” Quilt Show returns to the Nevada County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday.

The fundraiser will highlight more than 250 quilts, made by local residents, including about 30 pieces by featured quilter, Christine Barnes.

Barnes is a nationally recognized expert in color theory and design. She has authored a number of books as well as articles published in a variety of quilting magazines, and she writes a regular blog on the topic.

Barnes said she is honored and has been hard at work preparing for the event.

“It is a great honor to be the featured quilter,” she said. “I actually was supposed to be the featured quilter in 2020, but we had to cancel, so I’ve had some time. I’m working on layout and labels and publicity. It is a lot of work, but I am very honored. I’m excited and I’m nervous and I know I will be talking for two days straight.”

The Pine Tree Quilt Guild is a nonprofit, philanthropic group that not only provides a social opportunity for all things quilting, but as part of the Community Service Group, members also donate quilts and other custom goods such as placemats, pillowcases, and Christmas stockings to local veterans, foster youth, homeless people, seniors, children at risk and victims of fires or other disasters.

“They meet twice a month to make quilts to give away to people who are in need, especially fire victims,” Barnes said. “We gave away a lot of quilts to people in Colfax last year, after that horrible fire. And in the past, they have made things to give to Hospice of the Foothills, to children in need, to people in convalescence, et cetera. Community service is a big part of the quilting movement, in general.”

RESURGENCE OF POPULARITY

The group formed in the 1980s and now boasts in excess of 100 members. There was a resurgence in popularity of quilting about 40 to 50 years ago.

“There are quilts throughout history, but the United States is sort of the hotbed of quilting, not out of necessity but out joy — out of a love of fabric and a love of stitching,” Barnes said, adding that quilts were a necessity in the past. Even then, the artistry showed through.

“For instance, the Amish quilts are very famous,” she said. “They are very beautiful, very graphic, bold colors, and those were out of necessity but also as an art form,” Barnes said.

Barnes added that in the 1970s and 80s the popularity of quilting was an offshoot of sewing that “ignited people’s imagination of something that was historic, too. It’s been going strong ever since.”

In addition to the quilt display, a variety of vendors will be on hand selling fabrics, patterns, and other quilt-related items. Barnes said once someone acquires the quilting bug, there is no such thing as too much fabric. Discussing the huge industry that quilting has spawned, including quilting fabrics, patterns, notions, and special machines, Barnes said it all makes it more fun and helps in the making of quilts, but it has a downside.

The Ponderosa Hall will house the Quilter’s Cafe and the Country Store, where previously owned fabrics and notions are sold at discounted prices.

“We package up fabric we don’t think we will use, or a half-finished quilt, or books or patterns — almost anything that is quilt related — and set up a sort of thrift store. It’s a way to get more fabric,” said Barnes. “We all expect to outlive our stashes, so even though we have lots of fabric, it’s hard not to get more.”

The extremely popular “opportunity” baskets will be part of the event, as well as a chance to win a quilt titled, “It takes a Village,” with tickets for a chance to win sold on both days. The winners will be drawn Sunday afternoon, though ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

Eleven quilts created by founding member and award-winning quilter, Myrna Raglin, will be available in a special sale, with the proceeds donated to the guild by her family.

“We have amazing quilters. It’s just mind boggling,” Barnes said. “It’s not just a hobby. It’s not just a craft. It’s an art form.”

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for one day or $12 for a two-day pass. Parking is free.

