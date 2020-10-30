Melinda Myers: Gardening gifts that provide years of enjoyment

The popularity of gardening is at an all-time high and people are discovering its many benefits. Some want to grow safe and nutritious food, others are boosting the beauty of their landscape, and many are turning to gardening to relieve stress. With the holidays right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to support new and experienced gardeners with a thoughtful garden-related gift.

Help small space gardeners expand their growing space and reduce maintenance with self-watering elevated cedar planters. Elevated gardens add garden space to a balcony, deck or patio while raising the garden bed to a comfortable and easily accessible height. The self-watering system makes gardening easy with proper, less frequent watering to ensure success.

Do the same for indoor plant enthusiasts with stylish terrariums, plant stands, and lighting features. Terrariums are still popular, creating a decorative means for providing the moisture and humidity tropical plants need. Copper and rot resistant mango wood terrariums (gardeners.com) add a new and decorative twist to this traditional growing system.

Plant stands allow your favorite indoor gardener to maximize any available space. Shelves filled with greenery help improve indoor air quality, reduce stress, and can elevate one’s mood. New modern metal plant stand designs add a modern vibe to the indoor garden display.

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to support new and experienced gardeners with a thoughtful garden-related gift.

When space is at a premium, give the gift of vertical gardening accessories. Birdcage planters provide a unique way to display tropical or seasonal flowers. Lower them to tabletop level to use as a centerpiece or decorative element in seasonal indoor displays.

Don’t overlook the cooks in your life that may be intrigued by moving their garden indoors. Keep them stocked with fresh herbs and vegetables. Increase their growing space and needed light with a gift of energy efficient LED grow lights in an attractive stand like the Oslo customizable LED Grow Lights. For those with very limited space, consider an organic kitchen caddy planter kit. A windowsill or countertop herb garden is a great way for anyone to add garden-fresh flavor to winter meals.

Make gardening a fun and accessible experience with the help of a deep seat kneeler that when flipped over, converts. Or add storage and mobility with a Deluxe Tractor Scoot with Bucket Basket. The handle allows you to easily take your tools and garden scoot with you to every corner of your landscape.

And don’t forget the stocking stuffers. Who doesn’t need extra plant tags, ties and gloves? Consider replacing the stocking with a colorful Tubtrug. These flexible lightweight tubs are perfect for harvesting garden produce, collecting weeds or transporting anything from one space to another.

The gift of gardening provides lifelong benefits. Supporting family and friends with useful tools and equipment can increase their gardening enjoyment and success. And don’t forget to add a few of your favorite garden related items to your gift list. You’ll eliminate the stress and guesswork for the giver and you both will appreciate a gift that provides years of function, beauty and memories.

Melinda Myers is the author of more than 20 gardening books, including Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and was commissioned by Gardeners Supply for her expertise to write this article. Her web site is http://www.MelindaMyers.com.