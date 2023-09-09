Melinda Myers: Brighten Your Fall Landscape with Mums

Nurseries selling mums ready to flower in the fall often refer to them as garden mums. These may be perennial mums or “florist” mums forced to flower for fall displays.

 Melinda Myers

Mums are a favorite fall flower that adds weeks of seasonal color to containers, gardens and fall displays. They are also a popular gift plant in garden centers and floral shops. Choosing the right one for the purpose and providing proper care will help you achieve your desired results.

Start by selecting the best mum for your gardening goals. You’ll find mums labeled as garden, perennial, gift, or florist mums. All these names for plants that look alike can be confusing. The answer lies in their response to day length, hardiness, and use.

