Gardens of art: Colfax Garden Club’s 2019 Garden and Art Tour coming soon

The Colfax Garden Club 2019 Garden and Art Tour features a Small Standard Flower Show, and five one-of-a-kind gardens nestled in the Sierra foothills. All five gardens are planted and maintained by the homeowners and will be open for viewing Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each garden has something to delight, inspire, and work for you.

Phil and Theresa have a small beautifully planted garden of hydrangeas, Asian jasmine, and conifers. A unique 40’ water feature made of old mining equipment adds historic interest. At the entrance to the home is a vertical wall garden. If you would like to plant a vertical garden, the planters for this project will be for sale on site.

Peggy’s exquisitely planted garden captures the feeling of serenity. Walking the garden you will see a pond (shakkei), hitching posts, and a turn of the century barn built by Chinese workers.

Tiny jewel toned humming birds hover then are lost among the dogwood and maples in Nancy and John’s garden. A waterwheel and burbling waterfall spill into a stream that curves and flows over time-worn rocks. To add to the enjoyment John will have his classic cars on site for viewing.

Jerry and Margie’s garden is an oasis. Boasting a one acre pond for fishing and boating, a small pond with gold fish, and a pool for swimming. The grounds are mowed, sculptured and planted with roses, heathers, and grevillea. Near the carport a knoll beckons to those with a sense of adventure.

A mossy path invites you to Tom and Melise’s garden of bamboo, maples, rhododendron and azaleas. Statues nestling on the forest floor, dragonflies in the trees, and a tea house, complement the Japanese feel of this garden.

Tucked among the gardens, local artists will be creating on site and selling their art pieces.

The ticket price for the garden tour is $20 and free for children 12 years and under. Advance ticket sales: Colfax Farm and Country, and Hansen Bros. in Colfax, Eisley’s Nursery in Auburn, and Weiss Bros. Nursery in Grass Valley. Day of ticket sales: The Flower Show in the Depot Museum Building, 99 Railroad St., Colfax, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, Oct. 6, and enjoy a day roaming gardens and visiting a National Garden Club Small Standard Flower Show. The flower show is free of charge and open to the public Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.