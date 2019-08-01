Family wins exterior home make-over in Truckee

A family of first-time homebuyers has been awarded an exterior makeover by local business, Elements Mountain Company.

According t a news release, new Truckee residents Alex and Conor Ball bought their first home, located at 14160 Ramshorn. Margo Laustsen, an affiliated Realtor with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, represented the buyers in the transaction.

Laustsen nominated her clients for the exterior makeover, in hopes of helping the family with their home improvements. The local business called the homeowners to announce their selection for their first-ever, exterior home make-over. The make-over will include complete exterior house painting, outdoor deck improvements and new sealing in the driveway that is set to begin on Aug. 12.

“When I found the Bells this home, we could see that it still needed new sealing on the driveway, exterior paint and deck staining, as most of the homes that took a beating due to the tough winter we had,” Laustsen said in the release. “They spent money on moving and completed some interior improvements on their own. But, knowing how welcoming and warm this community is and how deserving this young family was, I was happy to submit them for this opportunity and can’t wait to see the result.”

For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.