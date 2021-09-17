Ann Wright: Time for the fall plant sale

With the change in temperatures and a smattering of fall-like weather, this is a very nice time to be outside gardening. Now is the ideal time to plant natives, other ornamental perennials and cool season vegetables. Fall days are generally cooler, shorter and kinder to natives and other perennials. Plants put into the landscape in the fall lose less moisture through the leaves than in summer, and some of the heat of summer is retained in the soil which gives plant roots a chance to become established as the rains of winter set in. Fall is a great time to plant flowering plants, perennials and cool-season vegetables.

It’s here! The Master Gardeners of Nevada County Fall Plant Sale will be live and in-person at the Demonstration Garden Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bring your wagons, boxes and buggies – come early for the best selection! We are asking that all visitors to the workshops or plant sale please, wear a mask.

From aster to salvias, arugula to winter squash we will offer a variety of plants for sale. In addition to asters, some of the flowering plants to be sold include black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta ‘Green Eyes’), California native spicebush (Calycanthus occidentalis), columbine, coreopsis, sedum and California fuchsia (Epilobium canum), to name a few. Cool weather veggies include “Garden Tangy” arugula, and varieties of kale, lettuce, and chard. For a complete list of plants check the website at http://ncmg.ucanr.org/ . All plants are grown by UC Master Gardeners. Prices generally range from $3 to $7, depending on size of plant/pot. Payment is by cash or check only, please (no credit cards).

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener

Getty Images