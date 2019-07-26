Ann Wright: Summer garden memories

Garden memories — images of Grandma’s peas ready to pick from her Illinois garden with fireflies escorting in the cool of the evening. Large pink peonies and long red stalks of rhubarb in Aunt Celia’s Denver garden; mother’s flower boxes brimming with bright, colorful annual flowers interspersed with ornamental grasses.

As a new Master Gardener about seven years ago, one of the people who inspired me the most in our local gardening community was Carolyn Singer, a real “seasoned gardener.” Carolyn was very good at sharing her childhood and early gardening memories.

I was very sad to hear of Carolyn’s passing earlier this month. She was an inspiration — to me and to other gardeners, I’m sure. In her regular columns in The Union and in her books, Carolyn wrote about her garden observations, describing in vivid detail certain aspects of plants, growing spaces, seasons, scents and flavors; garden memories enriched her observations all the more.

Although regretfully, I never met Carolyn in person, I felt I knew her — through her writing.

As August approaches and Nevada County Master Gardeners start gearing up for late-summer activities, and in memory of Carolyn Singer, “The Seasoned Gardener” (published in 2012) was pulled off my bookshelf and reviewed for renewed inspiration. An August chapter, “The garden in August – plenty of summer squash and so much more” describes some activities for summer gardeners. Carolyn attests, “Late summer is a time when many gardeners feel their garden is waning. Spring is viewed as the season of lush, green abundance. Personally, I favor August … Seeds may be started for the fall planting of broccoli, kale, onions, chard and cauliflower … I love the movement of the grasses in the meadow, and delight in the play of light through the foliage from dawn to late afternoon when the sun is hidden behind Sonntag Hill.”

A symphony of garden tips entwined in the descriptions. Thank you, Carolyn!

Although there have not been any Nevada County Master Gardener public workshops in July, August brings an abundance of activity — workshops, compost demonstrations, grower’s markets, and … yes! The Nevada County Fair runs Aug. 7-11.

The upcoming workshop, “Seed Saving Basics” will be presented Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Demonstration Garden, on the NID grounds, 1036 W. Main St. in Grass Valley. Saving seed is fun, and it will be demonstrated at this workshop just how to have fun saving seed from a favorite heirloom tomato, a flavorful melon and just, why in the world would we want to save seeds, and then how to do it. The differences between hybrid and open-pollinated varieties will be explored as characteristics of the best plants for seed saving are identified. Participants will also learn about harvesting seed and storage options.

“Farms, Food and Fun” is the theme of this year’s Nevada County Fair, Aug. 7-11. As in other years, the Master Gardeners will have a booth and compost demonstration area in the AgSperience center at the fairgrounds. This year we will offer a variety of short workshops and demonstrations during the fair. Check our website for details about the workshops (http://www.ncmg.ucanr.org). Again this year we will be offering “Little Sprouts” flower painting. Master Gardeners have painstakingly hand cut and prepared hundreds of wooden flowers for children to paint. Every day of the fair, from noon to 1 p.m., sprouts of all ages are invited to create their own memories!

For more information about Master Gardener events, workshops or for general home gardening questions, contact the Master Gardener’s hotline at 530-273-0919, or drop by our office on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 9 a.m. and noon — at the Veteran’s Building, 255 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley.

Hope to see you at the Fair!

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.