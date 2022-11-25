Ann Wright: Sensational seasonal colors

What an extraordinary fall. With leaf colors popping all over our county, fairly warm days, cold nights (think chill hours for fruit trees), and some welcome rain to start the fall-winter season, this has been a most beautiful autumn. As we march into December, it’s nice to enjoy the remaining fall color and look forward to the coming colors of winter, then spring.

In addition to regular fall garden rituals such as clean-up and composting leaves, this is also the time to plant bulbs. Spring-flowering bulbs such as tulip, hyacinth, crocus, Dutch iris, and of course daffodil (Narcissus) may be planted now. Spring beauties that return every year, and adorn many of our roadways and park areas are daffodils. The bright and sometimes pale, yellow blooms greet us early each spring – especially noticeable along Highway 20, and other locations in Nevada County.

For those who are not aware, these lovely flowering narcissus bulbs have been planted over the years by Nevada County Master Gardeners. Back in the late 1980s, with community donations and the help of some of the Washington Ridge California Youth Authority participants, hundreds of bulbs were planted along State Route 20 between Grass Valley and Nevada City. Since then, the “Daffodil Project” has continued to be funded by community donations and through Master Gardener fundraisers. This, among other projects, will be helped via donations from the Day of Giving, Tuesday, November 29. More information and a link to donate is found on our website at http://ncmg.ucanr.org . We will be planting more daffodils later in December – watch for us at the fairgrounds!

Other tall-growing bulbs that will provide cheerful, colorful blooms year-after-year are Dutch iris, alliums (which are ornamental onions), peonies, fritillaries, and watsonia. Others that are a bit smaller include ranunculus, freesias, crocus and the delicate white-blossomed snowflake and snowdrops.

Some varieties of bulbs such as tulips and hyacinths require winter chill to produce blooms year after year. Winter chill means they require several weeks of temperatures at 35 to 45 degrees F in order to produce blooms in subsequent springs. Some of the higher elevations in our area may have adequate winter chill for these bulbs to be directly planted in the soil, but growing these at lower elevations may require bulbs to be “pre-chilled” in the refrigerator for several weeks before planting.

When planting bulbs, plant where they will receive at least 6 hours of sun per day. Bulbs are generally planted about twice as deep as the height of the bulb, although follow any instructions that are included with the bulb when purchased. Daffodils need to be planted deeper – from 3 to 6 inches, depending on size of the bulb. Larger bulbs are planted about 6 to 8 inches deep, in loosely-packed soil. Allow 2 to 6 inches between blubs if planting them in the same hole, and mix compost into the planting soil until the blend is about 1/3 compost. To help the plant develop strong root systems, add phosphorus to the planting hole. By mixing the phosphorus, such as soft rock phosphate or bone meal, into the soil below the bulbs allows the bulbs to better utilize the phosphorus within the root growth.

When planting bulbs, the pointed end is generally planted up with the roots pointing down, but sometimes it may be difficult to tell “which end is up”. In this case, plant the bulb on its side, which enables the bulb to respond to gravity. Cover the bulbs with soil and water if necessary to keep the soil moist. And, avoid walking on or compacting the soil in which the bulbs have been planted.

When purchasing bulbs, select healthy bulbs — look for dense (firm), heavy bulbs, with no evidence of decay, mold or fungus — avoid any with mushy, discolored spots. Shopping early in the season will offer the most variety. In addition to daffodils, some of the most reliable repeat bloomers in our climate include, California native iris, Muscari (grape hyacinth), and some varieties of scilla. Look for descriptions that say “multiples” or “best for naturalizing”. (Naturalized plants are those that are introduced from another area and flourish in a region other than their place of origin.) Self-propagating bulbs are often naturalized to an area and may spread freely in fields, meadows or woodlands.

Bulbs can also be planted in pots or containers – but make sure there is room for adequate drainage. Growing bulbs in containers allows gardeners to move the pots around to display them in different parts of the yard, or to move them for protection. Growing bulbs in containers also deters bulb-eaters such as gophers and squirrels from making a meal of your bulbs. Layering early, mid and late-blooming bulbs in one container is a creative way to extend spring color. By choosing bulbs that require different planting depths creates a colorful display over the course of several weeks.

During this holiday season, the Master Gardeners of Nevada County wish to extend thanks to our community for support of our events, workshops, and of course for donations. For more information about home gardening or for questions for Master Gardeners, call the Hotline at 530-273-0919, now open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.