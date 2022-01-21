Ann Wright: Seed catalogs are full of information, beauty

One of the heralds of the new year is the arrival of seed catalogs! And with their arrival the excitement starts to stir, although there are a couple of months to navigate before it’s time to put seed in the ground. The recent seed catalogs in my mail box are chock full of stunning photos and pertinent planning information that sometimes causes me to step out of my comfort zone in terms of what to plant. But those photographs – such beautiful sunflowers, peppers, tomatoes and eggplants! I’m like a wide-eyed kid with a Toys “R” Us catalog. (I will keep my seed catalogs to look back to see if what I plant looks anything like it does in the catalog.)

Coming from all parts of the country, the seed catalog is a gardener’s friend to help plan for the growing season ahead. But the amount of information, and the gorgeous photos may be a bit overwhelming to navigate. Before diving in and ordering everything that looks appealing, one of the first things to help make the most of catalog shopping is to PLAN!

Have your garden sketched on paper, and with a notebook in hand, take a walk (if the conditions permit – don’t compact garden beds) and look at garden areas – annuals, vegetables, perennials. Look at where the sun will be highest in the summer, and where the shade may be. Make notes on what has done well in each location, what you may want to plant again, or what should be forever banned. If you haven’t done it already, this is a very good time to start a garden journal. Old order forms or last year’s seed packets may be good sources of information as to what was planted last year – then decide whether to grow the same variety or something new.

Seed catalogs generally tell you the important things you need to know about growing a particular variety of flower or vegetable plant. My favorites have detailed product descriptions that will help in choosing which variety will grow best in specific conditions. Some catalogs include helpful germination guides with the optimum soil temperature for sowing the seed. Light requirements (such as full sun, or sun/part shade) may also be included in the descriptions. Other cultural descriptions will be included in very technical catalogs – these might include soil requirements, such as soil pH for optimum growing, or things like “prefers dry soil.” Some descriptions include information about types of plants to start indoors. These are seeds that can be started inside before the last frost date, started under lights and with a heat mat or in a greenhouse. Direct sow seed can go straight into the ground, and the catalog should list the recommended planting date, although it will vary according to hardiness zones.

Generally, catalogs will list the number of seeds per packet, and some describe the amount of seed a gardener may need for a specific square footage. Some companies sell seed in bulk with pricing adjustments according to the amount of seed purchased. Think about how many seeds of a particular variety you might need for your space – then you can always share a larger volume with friends. And, don’t forget shipping costs. It may pay to purchase locally.

Plant and fruit characteristics will also be described in most catalogs, including plant height and spread. Often a clear photograph will accompany the description of the vegetable, flower or fruit -this is where it pays to plan. How much can you really expect to grow this season, keeping in mind that we have very hot, dry summers!

Some of the other terms found in seed catalogs include:

• Open-pollinated (OP), meaning that the variety is derived from true seed, not hybridized seed. These are the plants from which seed can be saved from year to year.

• Hybrid, F1 Hybrid or X, meaning these plants are a cross between two pure- parent plants; F1 are first generation hybrids. Some plants may be F2, or second generation.

• Days to bloom are the number of days it will take for a plant to flower, or sometimes the month of bloom. Of course, this is dependent on climate and specific microclimates of a growing area. This is similar for days to harvest – for plants that are started indoors, this is the number of days from when the plants are set out to when harvest might be expected.

• Disease resistance tells the buyer what diseases the particular plant or seed is resistant to, for example, VFN for tomatoes means they are resistant to verticillium and fusarium wilts and nematodes. Good catalogs will explain their disease abbreviations.

• Determinate/Indeterminate: Describe tomato plants. Determinate plants grow to a certain size, fruit all at once, and stop growing. Indeterminate plants are more vining and continue to grow and fruit until frost.

