Ann Wright: Plants for a hot, dry Summer

A walk around my property is a dead give-away that summer is really here. The non-irrigated grasses are dry and crackly. The buckeye trees are turning the yellow of dry summer dormancy, and if not carefully observed, landscape plants can become easily water stressed, which really means lack of water. As temperatures spike, it’s a wonder how plants respond to our hot, dry conditions.

Without a doubt, water conservation is certainly a concern this year, and increasing the efficiency of available water is an essential part. Further, understanding how to match a plant’s water needs with the available water supply is an important part in planning gardens that can hold up to hot, dry conditions. It is clear that some plants are better adapted to survive the hottest heat of the day. But what is really meant by water-wise, or drought tolerant plants?

The Water Use Classification of Landscape Species (WUCOLS IV) is a project initiated in 1992 by the University of California Cooperative Extension and the Department of Water Resources to evaluate the water needs of over 3500 plants used in California landscapes. Updates have been on-going to provide guidance in selecting landscape plants relative to water needs, enabling gardeners and landscapers to supply only the amount of water the plants need to maintain the health of the landscape. The WUCOLS IV database is currently being updated and is a beneficial tool for selecting “water wise” or drought tolerant plants. Details about the project and the downloadable guide is available at the website, https://ucanr.edu/sites/WUCOLS .

Plant cell biology is made up of complex processes including water uptake via the roots, and sending it up through the stems and leaves to support metabolic functions. Water from the plant is eventually released as vapor – which we can’t see, but occurs as tiny structures (stomata) on the surface of leaves open. This process of water uptake, the transport of water through the plant and the release of vapor by the leaves is called transpiration. Transpiration can vary depending on outside temperature, humidity, wind, sun intensity and soil type. As water transpires from the plant, evaporation also occurs from soil around the plant. Both processes together make up what scientists call “evapotranspiration” (abbreviated ETo), describing the combination of evaporation from around the plant and the plant’s transpiration.

To evaluate the water needs of thousands of plant species, WUCOLS researchers utilized ETo values to define whether the plants needed high, moderate, low or very low amounts of water to maintain appearance and growth. For example, when looking at the list of plants for Grass Valley (Central Valley region) species requiring high amounts of water during summer months include several species of ferns, foxglove (Digitalis), hardy gloxinia (Incarvillea delayayi) among many others. Native and non-native Rhododendron species as well as many species of ferns, “red hot poker” (Kniphofia ulvaria), Asters, cone flower (Echinacea spp.) and other perennials require moderate/medium amounts of water during the growing season. Plant species falling into the “low” category in the WUCOLS IV study include wallflower (Erysimum linifolium), several species of yarrow, and Russian sage to name only a few. In the very low water requirement category are sand verbena (Abronia spp.), California poppy, agave and Matilija poppy (Romneya coulteri).

It is noted on the WUCOLS site that a few of the listed plants may be considered invasive but are included because plants considered invasive in this region are not necessarily invasive in other regions of the state. It is suggested that readers check the California Invasive Plant Council (http://www.cal-ipc.org ) to see what plants are invasive in our region and avoid planting. Examples are: tree-of-heaven (Ailanthus altissima), Scotch Broom and pampas grass.

In addition, there are some simple observations that may help home gardeners assess the water needs of landscape plants. First, some plants are more resilient in hot, dry climates. Some sort of “shut down” when temperatures soar or drying winds occur. Here, the stomata (as mentioned, the pores of the leaves) remain shut during the day, which reduces the evapotranspiration. Then at night they are able to complete their metabolic processes.

Second, early leaf drop helps the plant as a whole remain viable during drought conditions. The buckeye tree is an example – it is lush and green in the spring, but it is one of the first to drop leaves before the full heat of summer. Without the leaves, the buckeye can conserve precious nutrients and other resources. Valley oaks may also respond to drought by early leaf drop.

Third, there are some adaptations common to plants for water conservation which include the structure of the leaves. Generally, plants with thick, leathery leaves can cut water loss as well as reflecting heat away from the plant. The native California lilac (Ceanothus) is an example.

For more information about drought tolerant plants, go to the Master Gardener of Nevada County website (http://ncmg.ucanr.org/ ) and look for the Water Wise Gardening link on the left menu.

Master Gardeners are working toward getting back to public workshops and events. We are hoping that in July our workshops will be again in-person at the Demonstration Garden on the NID grounds at 1036 W. Main Street in Grass Valley. Check the website for more details.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener