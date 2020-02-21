Ann Wright: Plant propagation to expand garden horizons

With the mild, sunny weather we’ve had, it almost seems like spring has arrived. This is the time for species of all sorts to begin to propagate or increase in number. In the plant world, propagation is achieved by seed, or by vegetative propagation using plant cuttings, layering or division. There are benefits to home propagating plant species – one of which is to expand your garden horizon and increase the variety of what you have in the garden, another is to save money. Home propagation also allows gardeners to grow local varieties that may be more difficult to find in nurseries. And it’s fun!

A common form of propagation is the seed starting method, resulting in more plants with high genetic diversity. This is considered sexual propagation where genetic material from seed of two pollinated flowers creates a new individual plant. Annual wildflowers are best grown from seed. Asexual, or vegetative propagation, results in plants that are genetic copies of the parent plant. Basically, production of new plants comes from stems, leaves or roots of the parent plants. Layering, plant division and grafting are also methods of vegetative or asexual propagation. For years, grapes, figs, olives and pomegranates have been readily rooted using hardwood cuttings. Most other fruit and nut tree species will not form roots from hardwood stem cuttings, or will only do so with great difficulty. Fruit trees are often the result grafting.

Starting plants by seed is generally fairly simple and inexpensive. Seed is portable and easily stored. However, seed may require special treatment to overcome dormancy. Two processes of treating seed is scarification and stratification. Some seed has a thick seed coat which needs to be scratched or softened to begin the germination process. Scarring can be accomplished by mechanical means, using a nail file or small piece of sand paper to scratch the surface of the seed. Soaking in water will also aid in scarification and for some seed, this is all that needs to be done prior to planting. Stratification is the process of chilling. In nature, seed overwinters underground. Simulating the environmental requirements for moist chilling may be the special treatment for some seed. To find out how to start specific seed, consult a propagation resource. For native plants, the Calscape website (https://calscape.org/ ) offers information about propagation requirements for specific native plants.

To propagate by plant cuttings, a part of the plant or stem is taken and introduced into the growing medium. (An example of a growing medium is a mix of perlite, vermiculite and sand.) With hardwood cuttings, a healthy, pest and disease-free, 6 to 20-inch section of the stem from last season’s growth (not the tip) is cut from the plant. The bottom end of the cut stem is treated with a rooting hormone and placed in the growing medium until roots appear. Once roots appear the plants can be transplanted into pots with potting soil or planted in the ground. Some plants such as succulents, rex begonias and African violets are capable of propagating from leaf cuttings. Plants are essentially duplicated by rooting the cuttings in the growing medium.

Layering is a method of propagation where roots from a stem that is still attached to the parent plant form when “layered” into adjacent soil or planting medium. For home gardeners, black raspberries, gooseberries and currents are easily propagated from layering.

Propagation of bulbs and corms is done by separation, where the small bulbs and cormels detach naturally. When propagation of plants requires physical cutting apart of tuberous roots or rhizomes, it is considered division (such as with iris). Plant division is an excellent method to increase the supply of plants, or to gift to a neighbor or friend. Division not only provides additional plants for the garden but it is also beneficial for the plants by reducing overcrowding and to encourage blooming. Now, while the ground is soft, is an optimum time to separate a bed of narcissus or divide a bed of irises.

