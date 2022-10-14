Ann Wright: October’s garden – A weedy battle and some pruning

This 2-year-old branch is being shortened back to a 1-year-old fruiting branch. To learn more about pruning fruit trees, join Master Gardeners of Nevada County for a workshop, “The Art and Science of Pruning Fruit Trees” today, October 15 — from 10 a.m. to noon at the Demonstration Garden.

UCANR/Chuck Ingels

As fall progresses, we have had lovely weather to get out in the garden. Some of my garden tasks this October include re-working a few of my raised beds that developed some issues over the past growing seasons. One bed, previously of the strawberry variety, needs some work because of the invasion of bermudagrass. It’s a tough culprit, but determined am I to get a handle on it.

Taking one step at a time, the bed has not been irrigated for about a month. Then the old strawberries were removed and the soil was further cultivated to help loosen the strong- hold of the patches of bermudagrass. Laboriously, visible blades, runners and remnants of the grass were extricated, digging as deep as possible before making contact with the gopher wire at the bottom of the raised bed. Once it seemed the bed was fairly clear of the grass, compost was added along with additional raised bed soil. A winter cover crop blend was then planted in hopes it will grow strong, helping choke out any remaining bermudagrass. But hopeful as I am, I know that bermudagrass is not an easy weed to manage as it is a perennial that grows from above ground by seeds and shoots (stolons), and underground via stolons and rhizomes. The stolons and rhizomes create new plants as they grow out from the original plant, or when they are cut and remain in the soil. To learn more about control of bermudagrass, check the UC Davis IPM website at http://ipm.ucanr.edu/PMG/WEEDS/bermudagrass.html .

Hopefully next spring the cover crop planted now will become thicker, competing with weeds while building the fertility of the raised bed soil. While building organic matter in the soil, cover crops also provide habitat for beneficial insects and earthworms; the legumes in the cover crop blend planted in my raised bed will help fix nitrogen in the soil.

Other garden tasks these warm fall days include some planned fruit tree pruning. Although the trees haven’t dropped the leaves, this is a good time to size up the trees, and rid the trees of any remaining suckers, or dead, diseased branches.

As days grow shorter and temperatures drop, the growth of deciduous fruit and nut trees stops. The dormant state begins as the internal processes (hormones within the tree) react to day length and temperature, where growth is prevented and the tree rests. As the leaves fall away, the overall structure of the trees and branches is more obvious. Pruning dormant fruit and nut trees can be done from the beginning of leaf-fall until buds begin to emerge next season. In our area December to mid-February are generally the best times to prune, depending on elevation.

Pruning fruit trees can take some study and planning. When considering pruning, goals should be established to determine the best course for a particular tree. In general, pruning helps train trees to develop strong limb structure, and helps stimulate production in young trees. Goals of pruning may be to reduce the overall height of a tree that’s too tall and to develop trees that are easier to spray, thin and harvest. Pruning mature trees helps improve the quality of fruit and increases production by shaping trees for stronger branches which will hold more fruit.

Pruning is also done to thin branches which better distributes the amount of sunlight to the lower portions of the tree. For some fruit trees the penetration of sunlight is necessary for the development of fruit color, and helps promote good air flow through the branches. Pruning also helps regulate fruit bearing by rejuvenating fruiting branches. Renewal of fruiting wood helps promote strong buds and flowers which helps stimulate fruit production.

To learn more about pruning fruit trees, join Master Gardeners of Nevada County for a workshop, “The Art and Science of Pruning Fruit Trees” today, October 15 — from 10 a.m. to noon at the Demonstration Garden. The Demo Garden (on the NID grounds at 1036 W. Main Street in Grass Valley) is a great venue to demonstrate pruning and provide more information on basics of pruning, including: why we prune and best time to prune; basic pruning cuts and how much to prune; what to do with brand-new trees; how to prune mature, over-grown trees; and, the tools for pruning.

For more information, or if you are unable to attend today’s workshop, a previously recorded workshop is available on our website at https://ncmg.ucanr.org /.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener