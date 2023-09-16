The history of Master Gardener programs goes back to 1972 at Washington State University Cooperative Extension where agents were inundated with calls from home gardeners seeking advice. A group of volunteers rose to the challenge and to be trained and become Master Gardeners. The first Master Gardener programs in California started in 1980 in Riverside and Sacramento counties, and now almost every county in the state boasts a pool of Master Gardener volunteers.

Now it is time to celebrate Master Gardeners of Nevada County whose legacy goes back 40 years. Their history reflects a number of community-wide contributions which started in the early days of the organization. In 1983, Steve Cole and Gracie Worley worked with the Placer County Master Gardeners to become the first Master Gardeners in Nevada County. The following year, a team of eight volunteers established the official Nevada County Master Gardeners. This group included Carolyn Bunyan, later known as Carolyn Singer, a well-known local gardener and author. Carolyn Singer was a long-standing member of the Nevada County MGs and was active in many activities in the community.