Ann Wright: Master Gardener potpourri

Wildflowers in Iceland — a potpourri of surprises.

Submitted by Ann Wright

On a recent trip to Iceland and Sweden, a potpourri of adventures still stirs in my somewhat jet-lagged brain. One of the striking features of Iceland, despite the stark nature of the volcanic island, are the large areas of really beautiful flowers – lupine, to be exact.

However, I found that the Alaskan lupine (Lupinus nootkatensis), introduced years ago to help build the soil and prevent erosion, is not native to Iceland. Lupine is considered by some Icelanders to be an invasive species, compromising native mosses, flowers and grasses.

Although the lupine in Iceland is prolific and quite beautiful with long, hearty stalks of purple-lavender flowers, this plant is found widely distributed along roadsides, in some lava fields and other fragile areas.

However, amidst the fields of lupine some native flowers were spotted – some looked familiar like those found along the Buttermilk Bend trail along our south Yuba River: buttercups, or Ranunculus species. There were also other purple-blue flowers, native wild geraniums. A potpourri of surprises was found along the way, and it was spectacular!

In other Master Gardener news, a free workshop today will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon at the Demonstration Garden (1036 West Main St. in Grass Valley). Join Master Gardeners of Nevada County for an important, timely presentation, “Nevada County Fire Wise Landscape and Maintenance”. Presented by a defensible space advisory instructor for the Nevada County Fire Safe Council, topics will include:

Nevada County climate and fire

3 ways fire threatens houses in our climate

Tips for defensible space zones required by California law

Driveways and evacuation routes

What is a “gasoline plant”?

Maintaining a safer landscape

Mulch in our landscapes

Local firewise communities

Actual local case studies

Resources

Coming up on July 16, join Master Gardeners for the 4th session of Family Fun at the Garden – this session, “What’s the Buzz? Beneficial Bugs” will focus on insect helpers, learning that a healthy garden includes some insects and how to invite them into our garden to stay. The family sessions are designed for parents, grandparents and children ages 4 and older. (Younger children are welcome, of course, but our limited time and space don’t allow us to offer activities for them.) Adults must stay at the entire workshop and participate with their children. Bring water, sunscreen, hats and gloves and be ready to play in the dirt!

On Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to noon, Master Gardeners are presenting a new workshop, “Growing an Herbal Tea Garden”. Come out to the Demo Garden and learn the history of tea, tips on planning your own herbal tea garden, selecting which plants to brew your own favorite cup of tea, and then how to harvest and process the herbs. Bring your own cup of tea, sit back and learn about how you will enjoy your own blends throughout the year.

Finally, this July potpourri includes a workshop on water wise gardening. Years of drought have taught us that water is a very precious resource, and water wise gardening can help reduce water needs by choosing low-water plants and techniques for promoting water retention in the soil. This workshop will focus on water wise management of the home garden. Join Master Gardeners for “Gardening in Drought”, July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon, also at the Demo Garden.

For more information about these and other Master Gardener activities, check the website at https://ncmg.ucanr.org/ .

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener