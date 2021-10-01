Ann Wright: Magnificent dahlias workshop Saturday

Right now, dahlias are a hot ticket for flower gardeners – to add beauty and focal points to landscapes, as well as for ornamental flower gardens. In addition to zinnia, cosmos, amaranth, celosia and hundreds of other flowering plants, dahlias add color and interest to cut flower arrangements. Toward the end of the 18th century, following the import of native species from Mexico, dahlia gained wide-spread popularity in Europe, spanning 200 years. From the family of Compositae (aka Asteraceae), the genus Dahlia was actually named in honor of Swedish scientist, Anders Dahl (1751-1789). Gardeners in many countries have graced their gardens with an ever-widening variety of dahlia.

With a range of sizes, from small pin-cushion varieties with 2-inch blooms, to giant, or “dinner-plate” dahlias, growing to 10-inches in diameter, dahlias’ blossoms also come in many forms – depending on structure of the flower. The plants can be short, medium or tall-stemmed and, one of the biggest attractions to growing dahlia is the variety of vibrant colors available.

Dahlias are generally quite easy to grow. Grown from tubers planted in spring, they produce flowers from mid-summer into fall or the end of the growing season. Tubers are planted directly in the ground in the spring after the threat of deep frost has diminished. The point at which the ground has warmed is a good time to plant – and some growers with the American Dahlia Society (https://www.dahlia.org/ ) relate that if you grow tomatoes, you can grow dahlia. Planting times are similar for both. If blooms are desired earlier in the spring, tubers can be started indoors in pots about a month before planting, then transplanted outdoors when the ground is warmer.

Plant in areas with at least six hours of full sun with some shading for protection from the hottest afternoon sun. They do best in well-drained, slightly acid soil (pH 6.5) with added organic matter. Although dahlias are typically not deer’s favorite food, it is best to plant them in areas deer won’t be tempted to browse. Plant tubers in wide holes, around 4-to 6 inches deep, bone meal added to each hole. Lay the tuber horizontally in the hole with an “eye” on each tuber facing upwards – this is the point from which the plant grows. Plant individual tubers at least 18 to 24-inches apart.

In our hot, dry climate it may be necessary to lightly water the tubers after planting, depending on rainfall. However, in a rainy, wet spring, additional water may not be necessary until the plants emerge – use caution not to over water, as the tubers can rot with excess moisture. Once the plants are established and growing, a regular watering schedule can be set.

With hollow, thick stems, many varieties can grow quite tall and will need to be staked for support. Tomato cages may work well for some.

To learn more about growing dahlias in the foothills, please join the Master Gardeners of Nevada County for a workshop TODAY, “Dahlia Mania: A Step-by-Step Guide to Growing Beautiful Dahlias” being offered live, via Zoom at 9 a.m. This workshop will provide the information you need to grow dahlias, including how to plant, stake, fertilize and cut them for flower arrangements. How to dig, divide and store tubers will also be discussed.

Although we generally refer people to our public website, the UCANR sites (including the Master Gardener website) are all down at the time of this printing. To access the workshop, participants will need to type the Zoom address into their search bar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84756600894?pwd=QVU4SlY3DBXZGltNVNFeCszdzBEUT09

The associated Meeting ID is: 847 5660 0894 and the passcode: 313940. We are hopeful the website will be back up in a few days.

Other Master Gardener workshops are also coming soon. Although the program previously scheduled for Oct. 9 has been canceled, watch for “Living with Deer as a Foothill Gardener”, scheduled for Oct. 16. Shade gardening will be the topic of discussion at the “No Sun, No Problem: Gardening in the Shade” workshop scheduled for Oct. 23. Our popular fruit tree pruning workshops will be offered in 2 parts — the first on Oct. 30, and the second on Nov. 6. More information regarding the location for future workshops will be available in this column as well as on the website once it’s operational. We are also available on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor. We also host a regular call-in radio program every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Tune into KNCO radio- 830 on the am dial for Master Gardener and Friends, and call or text the Master Gardener hosts for help with your gardening questions.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener