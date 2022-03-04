Ann Wright: Is it time to plant?

One of the phrases easily used in the world of gardening is “it depends.” The answer to the question “Is it time to plant?” is – it depends. With recent warming temperatures, after some really cold days, along with budding fruit trees and other signs of spring, it seems like time to plant. But of course, it is just the beginning of March, and it depends on elevation, what is being planned to plant, and where. There is no guarantee when it comes to timing.

However, this is a very good time to consider starting some seed indoors. Many types of vegetables and flowers can be started indoors now, with the benefit of waiting to transplant them in the ground until after the last spring freeze date has passed. This date is an estimate of the last day in spring where the daily minimum temperatures fall below freezing (32 Fahrenheit, or 0 Celsius). For example, areas at lower elevations such as Smartsville and Penn Valley may have a last freeze date of March 10 to 20. Higher elevations such as Grass Valley and into Nevada City at the highest, can experience last spring freeze dates that span from April 1 to the first of May. Some Master Gardeners use Mother’s Day in May as a good time to really get plants going outside. Again, it depends on the area, the microclimates and wind.

Soil temperature is a big factor in starting seed. There are a number of types of seed that require warm soil in which to germinate but will grow well in cooler temperatures. Kale, for example germinates well in warm fall soil, overwinters and actually does well with a little frost. Warm season vegetables such as tomatoes, squash, peppers, and cucumber require least 60 F for germination, but the optimum temperature for germination is between 85 and 90. The Home Vegetable Garden link on our Master Gardener website (https://ncmg.ucanr.org/ ) offers spring and fall germination charts which are very helpful in planning spring gardens.

If starting seed indoors, a rule of thumb is to start seeds six to 10 weeks before the last freeze date, and allow the plants to establish some roots. Here are some tips for success in starting seed at home:

• For those who have never started seed inside, start small. Plant just a few seeds and experiment – see what does well, and what doesn’t. Starting seed indoors certainly provides a wide choice of things to grow. When selecting seed to start indoors, consider planting something you’ve not tried before, or stick with vegetables and fruits that you like. Select disease-resistant seed for plants that adapt to our foothill climate.

• There are a number of suitable containers for starting seed. Clean yogurt cups, old milk cartons, prepared starting trays with individual cells, and biodegradable pots are all adequate. It’s important to ensure the containers are sanitized, or as free from potential pathogens as possible. Seed that takes a long time to germinate is more vulnerable to disease. Seed death and seedling “damping off” is caused by soil pathogens that cause seeds to rot before they germinate, or stems of seedlings to decay at the soil line. To control damping-off, use high-quality planting material with good drainage. Containers can be scrubbed clean and sanitized with a 1:9 bleach solution (1-part household bleach to 9-parts water), rinsed well and allowed to air-dry. Use seed starting mix which allows delicate seedling roots to grow. Avoid using plain garden soil, as it hardens to the point roots can’t grow.

• Once all seed-starting materials are on hand, it’s time to plant! Moisten the seed-mix with warm water until it’s the consistency of a wrung-out sponge. Fill planting trays with mix and tamp down slightly. Use a stick or narrow dowel to make indentations into the seed mix to the desired depth (the optimum planting depth is usually noted on the seed packet). Plant a few seeds in a single hole, or scatter smaller seeds across a tray of planting medium. Once the seeds are in place, cover with a layer of planting mix and just slightly press down with fingers to ensure there is soil mix in contact with the seed. Use a mist sprayer to water seed cells – higher pressure watering may cause seeds to wash out of the planting cells.

• Place seeds in a warm sunny area or on heat-mats (especially made for seed starting). Plastic covers can also be used to maintain moisture and warmth. Don’t allow the seed trays to dry out. One more essential tip: don’t forget the label! Label the tray or container with the type of seed started and the date planted.

• As soon as the seeds have germinated, light will be required for growth. A sunny location in the house, light via a cold-frame outside, or indoors using light from fluorescent tubes is adequate. Special “grow lights” are not required for starting plants. Keep the seedlings close to the light source, and as seedlings grow raise the lights.

Upcoming Master Gardener workshops include “Functional Irrigation” on Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to noon– in person at the Elks Lodge in Grass Valley, 109 S. School Street. “Totally Tomatoes” will be presented at the Elks Lodge on March 19 and “Gardening for Birds” on March 26 – these workshops also start at 10 a.m. and will be held at the Elks Lodge. More information can be found on our website.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener