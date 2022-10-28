Ann Wright: Garden ghoulishness – Twenty-two

A ghostly apparition found with a ghost plant.

Since Halloween is a few days away, I thought I’d revisit an article from October 2020 (which was a horrifying year in and of itself) in which I highlighted some rather odd, unusual, and sometimes macabre plants from our marvelous plant world. This year are a few more, with all fun intended.

Take the ghost plant, for example. This rare plant might be found in the coastal northern regions of California, but is also found throughout the majority of the country with the exception of the Rocky Mountain range. Also known as ghost pipe, Monotropa uniflora are white – like ghosts – due to the lack of chlorophyll. Although they don’t directly require photosynthesis to obtain energy, they are considered parasitic, deriving nutrients from tree roots. They are found deep in the humus of dark, shady forests at low to moderate elevations. This ghostly plant appears quite delicate with translucent flowers that are on a sharply curved stem. Ghost plants grow from 4 to 8 inches tall, with one five-parted flower per stem.

Another striking ghoulish plant is devil’s walking stick. With a scientific name that implies the grizzly characteristics of this plant, Aralia spinosa has startling thick spines on the trunk and on leaf stalks. Native to eastern North America it is considered a deciduous shrub generally growing 10 to 15 feet high with suckers that may become invasive. Although the spines on the trunk are quite ghastly, the late summer flowers and black fruit give the shrub a unique ornamental quality. If you live where it grows.

What would Halloween be without a few carnivorous plants? The Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) is an awesome plant predator with tooth-like appendages on the mouth of the plant. Hollywood has no shortage of movies featuring man-eating plants. Scenes from the 1960 movie “The Lost World” shows a giant lily that nearly captures the scientist. Still sort of creepy, but just as interesting, Venus fly traps are insect predators. The plant’s mouth “trap” closes around unsuspecting bugs that are lured by a chemical attractant within the plant. Once the insect is trapped, the plant emits digestive enzymes that devour the insects, providing rich nutrients for the plant. What is left is a mere bag of brittle bug appendages.

A personal favorite, is the bleeding tooth fungus (Hydellum peckii). The name alone gives me the creeps, especially in light of recent dental work. This unusual mushroom earns the name because of a thick red fluid that oozes through pores on the outer surface of the cap, giving the appearance of blood seeping through its pores! How cool is that? The mushroom is found predominately in the Pacific Northwest, and in Europe – and can be found among mossy coniferous forests. Although it appears to be highly toxic, it is not — but it is inedible because of the very bitter taste.

Since this is a gardening article, here are some tips for the season: First, get rid of your mummies. Not your mommies. Fruit mummies are the dry fruit that may still be lingering in the garden, harboring bugs and potential ghostly invaders. Second, feed the soil. Really. This is a great time to start building up nutrients in garden beds for spring. Planting cover crops can help. This “green manure” is easy to grow, then cut it down before flowers appear, and let it rest until time to plant.

If building soil is something you would like to know more about, the Master Gardeners of Nevada County have a recorded workshop, perfect for Halloween. Check out “It’s Alive!” — A Halloween soil-building special workshop available on our website: http://ncmg.ucanr.org . From the home page go to the left menu and select “Workshop Recordings and Slides.” Here you will find a list of previously recorded workshops, including Soil Building. You’ll find more about what soil is, and why healthy soil is a key to healthy plants. There are other recorded workshops as well.

As Master Gardeners of Nevada County have concluded our public workshops for the season, we thank the community for supporting us at our workshops and events this year. We will be back in 2023 with some new workshops, so watch the website for updates and calendars.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener