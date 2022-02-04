Ann Wright: Fruit trees – it’s bare root time

This warm, dry weather has provided some very nice days to be outside, and this is an excellent time to add fruit trees to the garden. The local nurseries appear well stocked with fruit and nut trees as well as berries. Despite our very dry January, the big storm in December provided good moisture to the soil, and the sunny days have helped begin to warm the soil.

If planting fruit trees is part of your gardening plan this year, keep in mind that they require six or more hours of full sun during the growing season. Our foothill soil can be a challenge to prepare for trees – fruit trees need well-drained soil. In areas that are compacted, or where hardpan is one- to two feet beneath the surface soil, time must be taken to break up the hardpan or compacted soil to allow for root growth. The planting holes for fruit trees should be at least two-times as wide as the spread of the tree’s bare roots and about as deep as the root length. It is not recommended to add fertilizer or soil amendment to the planting hole, as new trees adjust to the native soil conditions. It may be beneficial to dig in some well-composted material into the area surrounding the tree’s hole, versus adding material inside the hole.

To enhance the survival rate and ability to become established, choose a bare-root tree that has a trunk diameter from ½ to 5/8- inch. Roots of the bare-root plant should be strong, unbroken and relatively straight. Avoid plants with roots that are kinked or twisted. Look for trees with hearty trunks; branches will be trimmed at the time of planting. Be aware of how large the tree will grow. The average standard tree can reach as much as 25 feet in height. Plan a site where trees will have good air circulation, and where they can be reached for pruning, spraying and harvesting.

Once the hole is prepared, check the roots – trim any broken or kinked roots in preparation for planting. Then you are ready to plant the new tree. Gently tease the roots outward and place them over a mound of soil in the center of the hole. To help prevent sunburn damage to the graft site, orient the tree with the graft (bud) union pointing in a north-easterly direction. Fill in the soil ensuring the graft union is at least four-inches above the soil level. (The bud union, also known as the graft union, is the point at which the bud from the desired stock is grafted to the root stock. It may sometimes look like a “crook” on the trunk of the bare root tree.) Continue to fill in soil, covering the roots, firming gently to eliminate air pockets. When properly positioned, the soil line at the tree’s trunk should be one to two inches above the surrounding soil level, meaning that the soil slopes downward from the trunk to the base of the tree well, which allows water to drain away from the trunk. A shovel handle or other guide can be used across the hole to check the depth.

After the tree is snug in its new home, water it thoroughly to settle the soil. A layer of mulch three to six inches deep will help control weeds and conserve moisture. Keep the mulch several inches away from the trunk. Additionally, painting the trunk of the young tree with a 50/50 mix of interior white paint and water will help prevent sunburn and discourage pests from burrowing into the new bark.

Depending on the type of trees and goal of the home gardener, newly planted trees may be pruned by heading (cutting off) to a height of about 18 to 24 inches. This will help trees develop low branches. To learn more about care fruit trees, check the University of California websites available from the “Backyard Orchard” link on our website, http://ncmg.ucanr.org .

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener

Photo courtesy UCANR Repository