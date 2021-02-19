Ann Wright: February in the garden, time for bare root trees

Choose a bare-root tree that has a hearty trunk with a diameter from half and inch to five/eight-inch. Roots of the bare-root plant should be strong, unbroken and relatively straight. Avoid plants with roots that are kinked or twisted.

After some much-needed rain, the ground has had a nice soaking which makes preparing spaces for planting much easier. Keeping in mind that new plants and trees require additional water the first years of growth, this is a good time to plant bare root fruit trees and vining berries. The local nurseries have a nice variety of trees and vines from which to choose. Here are some tips for selecting and planting bare root trees, from my go-to fruit tree book, “The Home Orchard — Growing Your Own Deciduous Fruit and Nut Trees” by Chuck A Ingels, Pam M. Geisel, and M.V, Norton.

Choose a bare-root tree that has a hearty trunk with a diameter from half and inch to five/eight-inch. Roots of the bare-root plant should be strong, unbroken and relatively straight. Avoid plants with roots that are kinked or twisted. Look for trees with hearty trunks; branches will be trimmed at the time of planting.

Be aware of how large the tree will grow. The average standard tree can reach as much as 25 feet in height; dwarf and semi-dwarf trees are shorter and easier to maintain. Plan a site where trees will have good air circulation, and where they can be reached for pruning, spraying and harvesting.

Plant in loose, well-drained soil (about the consistency of a wrung-out sponge), about three feet deep, and where they will receive full sun, which is six to eight hours of sun a day. Shady locations will reduce the amount and quality of the fruit the trees will produce.

Dig the planting holes just bigger than the depth and width of the roots. Unless the soil is severely compacted at the base of the hole, it is best to leave the soil directly below the root system undisturbed. (This area of undisturbed soil is referred to as the “pedestal” and prevents the tree from settling into the ground.) If necessary, dig deeper and wider to accommodate the roots.

Fruit trees should be planted high enough so the bud union is at least four inches above the ground. (The bud union, also known as the graft union, is the point at which the bud from the desired stock is grafted to the root stock. It may sometimes look like a “crook” on the trunk of the bare root tree.)

Before placing the tree in the prepared hole, trim any broken or kinked roots. Avoid shortening longer roots, instead dig a bigger hole. Begin filling in loose soil, tamping down around the roots and add remaining soil, tamp down after adding additional soil.

The addition of compost or well-rotted manure will help the tilth of the planting soil, otherwise few amendments are needed for well-drained, loamy soil. Young trees do not need nitrogen immediately, and excessive nitrogen can burn young roots so it is best to wait to apply nitrogen fertilizers until new top growth appears. Soil may require the addition of phosphorus and potassium which can be worked into the soil before planting.

Newly planted trees should be watered thoroughly to settle the soil around the roots. If using drip systems, place two emitters per tree, each about a foot from either side of the trunk.

Depending on the type of trees and goal of the home gardener, newly planted trees may be pruned by heading (cutting off) to a height of about 18 to 24 inches. This will help trees develop low branches.

Bare root blackberries and raspberries are also available now. For the best results, select plants labeled virus and verticillium-free, and avoid obtaining plants from other gardens, as introduction of unwanted diseases might occur from transplants. Raspberries XE “Raspberries” are classified by color or fruiting habit. They may be red, golden yellow, black or purple. Red is the most common and the most cold-hardy.

Raspberries can be planted from late fall through early spring. Blackberries are typically planted during the dormant season, although potted vines may be planted in spring or summer. Raspberries require six to eight hours of sun each day with some afternoon shade; blackberries tolerate full sun. Berries do well in a variety of soil types, but optimum growth is achieved in well-drained, loamy soils with pH 5.5 to 6.5 for raspberries; blackberries 5.5 to 7.0.

To prepare for planting, soak the plants for up to two hours before planting, and keep roots moist while planting. To plant berries, dig a shallow hole or a two-foot trench then spread the root mass so that the highest point of the root attachment to the cane is one to two inches below ground level. In other words, the primary roots should be only one to two inches below the soil, as these roots are the source of primocane shoots. If they are planted deeper than two inches, the plant may not have enough energy to push the shoots to the surface.

Cover the roots with soil; tamp down to remove any air pockets, water and cut the canes on the plants to six inches, raspberries can be cut to the ground. Cover with a thick (three to six inches) layer of mulch. Maintain good soil moisture until the plants are well established.

The Master Gardeners of Nevada County invite the community to join us for our free virtual workshops. “Bringing Native Plants into Your Garden” will be presented in two parts – the first on Feb. 27, followed by part two on March 6. Both workshops will start at 9 a.m. and will be presented via Zoom. Links are available on our website at http://www.ncmg.ucanr.org . Although our Hotline is still closed, home gardening questions may be submitted via the “Got Questions” link on the website. We are also still “live” on the radio each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on KNCO radio, 830 on the am dial.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.