Ann Wright: Family gardens are fun for all ages

Except for a volatile storm here and there, the warming days of April have gardens springing to life. Gardening can be of interest to children of all ages, and now is a good time to start planning for spring and summer. Family gardens are a great way to get children outside, away from electronics and help them learn about and appreciate nature. With warming weather, more insects and birds are around which are inviting to many young gardeners.

Children can learn so much about our environment by being involved in a family garden – and the Master Gardeners of Nevada County are here to help! A newly added series of workshops designed for families with children who garden (or want to start) will begin this month. Starting Saturday, April 23, “Family Fun in the Demonstration Garden: Vegetable Gardening” will be offered one Saturday each month from April through October 2022.

All workshops will be held outdoors at the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden in Grass Valley (details below). Each workshop stands alone as an opportunity to learn, through hands-on activities, about seasonal vegetable gardening activities. Attend one workshop, several or all in the series – no reservations are needed. The workshops will be led by Master Gardeners and are designed for parents, grandparents and children ages 4 and older. (Younger children are welcome, of course, but our limited time and space don’t allow us to offer activities for them.) Adults must stay at the entire workshop and participate with their children. Bring water, sunscreen, hats and gloves and be ready to play in the dirt!

Here are the dates and brief descriptions of the workshops for the 2022 season:

• Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to noon

Workshop 1: Family Fun in the Demonstration Garden: Planning Your Vegetable Garden – In this first workshop we will learn about – and do! – activities related to preparing the garden space. We’ll discuss finding the right spot, right light and right soil.

• Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to noon

Workshop 2: Family Fun in the Demonstration Garden: Starting Your Vegetable Garden – Today we’ll plant the garden. Learn the correct way to plant seed and starter plants. The importance of the right plant in the right place and companion plants will be discussed and, we’ll be making garden art! Come in your planting and painting clothes.

• Saturday, June 18, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (note new time)

Workshop 3: Family Fun in the Demonstration Garden: Garden Care in the Summer – This class will focus on caring for the plants – watering, feeding and keeping them healthy during the hot summer. We will learn about composting, mulching and more.

• Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to noon

Workshop 4: Family Fun in the Demonstration Garden: What’s the Buzz?

This workshop will focus on beneficial insects. We will learn that a healthy garden includes some insects and how to invite them into our garden to stay. We will be making small insect hotels to take home.

• Saturday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to noon

Workshop 5: Family Fun in the Demonstration Garden: Harvest Day

Come help harvest the garden bounty. We will look at the best time and techniques for picking the vegetables from the garden. We will also learn “succession planting”, which means replacing spent plants with new ones to extend our harvest.

• Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to noon

Workshop 6: Family Fun in the Demonstration Garden: Putting the Garden to Bed

Here, we’ll begin to prepare the garden for cooler weather. We will plant some fall vegetables and do tasks that help the garden rest and rejuvenate during the winter season, such as planting cover crops and planning for crop rotation.

• Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to noon

Workshop 7: Family Fun in the Demonstration Garden: Fall Celebration

We will create fall wreaths, have a scavenger hunt, and enjoy all the things a fall garden has to offer. There will be lots of hands-on activities for all ages to enjoy together.

All workshops will be held at the Master Gardener’s Demonstration Garden on the NID Business grounds, 1036 W. Main Street in Grass Valley. (Enter the NID gate and drive behind the big white main building and turn right across the parking lot to the far end of the lot. Follow signs.) Restroom facilities are not available in the Demonstration Garden, and no animals are allowed except service animals trained to aid a disabled person. Animals may not be left alone in vehicles.

Other upcoming in-person workshops include, Waterwise Gardening, to be presented on April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Right in time for Mother’s Day, our Spring Plant sale will be on May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring your wagons, carts and containers to shop the sale! Master Gardeners are busy caring for many varieties of veggies and flowers to sell. Check the website (https://ncmg.ucanr.org/ ) for plant lists and other information. The Hotline is now open — call 530-273-0919 to ask garden-related questions, or to find out more about our activities.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener