Ann Wright: Christmas roses

Hellebores are a genus of winter-flowering plants in the Ranunculus family, consisting of around 20 species, many of which may be grown in our area. As I perused a vintage volume of “The New Garden Encyclopedia” — 1945 edition, I found reference to the “Christmas Rose” and thought it intriguing this time of year. Blooming in December and January, the “Christmas Rose” is not a true rose — but, like buttercups, is a Ranunculus. Helleborus niger is the botanical name for this perennial plant with evergreen, leathery leaves and beautiful white blossoms. There are several other types of Hellebores, including Helleborus orientalis, commonly known as Lenten Rose, and H. argutifolius (Corsican hellebore, also known as the holly-leaf hellebore).

Growing in zone 7, the Helleborus niger can be found in areas with deep, well-drained soil, with a pH ranging from 7.0 to 7.4, which is neutral to alkaline. Growing in zones 8-9, gardeners may find the Lenten Rose more available, although the cold-hardy Christmas Rose may likely survive colder conditions. Planted in shade, the plants, once established, are fairly drought-tolerant, but summer dormant. Since many hellebores self-sow, they can be divided during the summer. Planted in large groupings as a border along shady beds, they can thrive for many years.

With a history of being grown for medicinal purposes, (which have been discounted), hellebores are toxic. Their toxicity provides them natural protection from deer, gophers and other rodents.

When planting hellebores, find a location in the shade, or with dappled shade. Once planted these plants should be left undisturbed, and fertilized lightly. Mulch and proper location help prevent leaf scorch from harsh summer sun.

Turning attention to our popular flowering roses this Christmas-time, winterizing is a task to help these garden favorites make the transition to the winter season. First, protect the base or trunks of roses by mounding soil near the base of the rose bush, about 6-to 12-inches tall, depending on zone. The soil brings warmth up to the crown of the rose and lower branches. This is particularly useful in higher, colder climates. In lower climates, mulching may suffice – apply a thick layer of wood chips near the base of the plant.

Winterizing a garden – for roses and other plants, includes cleaning up the surrounding plants in the garden. Remove garden debris such as spent blossoms, leaves, and flowers, which may harbor insect larvae and disease-producing microbes.

December and into January is an opportune time to purchase and plant bare root roses. Once purchased, plant them as soon as possible, in a location that is exposed to at least six hours of daily sunlight in an area where they can be seen and enjoyed. (Good morning sunlight will help dry the foliage, helping prevent powdery mildew.)

Roses, like hellebores like well-drained soil that is neutral. While roses tolerate many types of soil, they do best in deep clay loam, with pH of 6.0 to 6.5. Hydrating the roots before planting by soaking them in water for 12 to 24 hours may help them establish more quickly. The hole for the roots should be big enough to accommodate all aspects of the root. Add compost and phosphate (such as soft-rock or super-phosphate) to the hole for the rose. Place the plant over a cone-shaped mound spreading the roots over the soil cone, filling soil in around the roots, ensuring there are no air pockets around the roots. Watch for the graft-union – make sure it is about an inch above the soil line. In spring, after the first blooms appear, fertilize the new rose.

The Master Gardeners of Nevada County are taking some time this holiday season to spend with family and friends, and to continue to plan for next year. We are hopeful that our public workshops will be held in person starting in 2022. Some of our first workshops of the season will include, “Non-Stop Gardening: Growing Vegetables Year-Round” (Feb. 5, 2022) as well as “Encouraging Beneficial Insects” (Feb. 12). “Bringing Native Plants into Your Garden” will be presented in two parts, Feb. 19 and 26, 2022. The calendar of workshops and events will soon be posted to our public website at https://ncmg.ucanr.org/ . Our best wishes to you all for a wonderful holiday season, with our gratitude for your support during the past year.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener