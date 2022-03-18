Ann Wright: Birds in the garden

Waking to the morning chirp is such an inviting way to welcome a new day! Melodious greetings can be more prevalent in bird-friendly gardens, and there are many ways to enjoy and celebrate birds in the garden. Just sitting in a quiet place and observing birds is a good way to learn about them. Pick out four or five birds in your yard – first to identify them, then to learn about them. Watch for different sorts of birds as many are migratory and are only here during certain times of the year. Some are insect and meat (as in caterpillars) eaters, some enjoy seed and others eat berries from native shrubs. Last summer it was marvelous to see ravenous tomato hornworms disappear overnight – which was largely attributed to birds. Small finches sometimes skeletonize leaves of flowering plants in the garden, but some well-placed bird netting helps ward off complete destruction. (Customarily I plant special sunflowers just for the finches!)

Watch as Spotted Towhees, juncos and sparrows forage through fallen leaves in search of seeds and insects. Consider the White-breasted Nuthatch as it climbs head-down from a limb or trunk of a tree in search of insects or seed. There are many ways to establish garden habitats that may be more inviting to birds.

• Provide food, water and protection for birds. In general, smaller garden birds eat seed, insects, and caterpillars. Larger birds eat frogs, fish and other animals. To increase the habitat for garden birds, plant native plants. Native plants support native insects which helps attract more birds. Your garden may even become an island for migrating birds.

• Increase leaf litter by keeping leaves on the ground. This provides habitat and forage areas for the birds as well as nutrients for the soil as leaves break down. Leaf mulch also helps plants because moisture is kept at ground level.

• Plant layers within the garden. The greater diversity of food and layers in your garden, the greater diversity of birds that will visit. For example, Dudleya or dwarf yarrow as ground cover, followed by taller native sages, California fuschia, and penstemon is a way to start new areas. Adding taller shrubs such as Toyon, California Coffeeberry and other understory shrubs will add beauty to the garden as well as valuable habitat for birds.

• Water – birds like shallow water. If using a fountain, a recirculating pump will prevent mosquitos from breeding, and the bubbling water is attractive to finches and other birds. Bird baths can be deeper in one area for bigger birds.

• Bird houses can provide nesting areas for birds and come in many different types. Birdhouses can be a good place to study birds and the small peeps of baby birds is a joy to hear. But keep the cat away! Some local volunteers monitor the bluebird populations and have placed special bluebird houses at different locations in the area. Be sure to clean out the birdhouses between seasons.

• If providing supplemental food for birds, consider high quality no-waste type food to decrease seed build up on the ground. Clean seed feeders frequently to avoid mold and bacteria. Likewise, humming bird feeders should be cleaned every day or two in hot weather.

• Other ways to reduce harm to bird populations is to eliminate the use of pesticides or poison for rodents. If using traps for rodent control, set the traps at night and bring the traps in during the day, or secure traps to ensure birds aren’t inadvertently caught.

To further your knowledge of wild birds and their fascinating behaviors, join Master Gardeners of Nevada County for a free workshop, “Gardening for Birds” on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge, 109 S. School Street. Learn how to create bird-friendly habitat right in your own backyard, and to transform your outdoor space to attract new bird species. Whether you have a small garden patch, or a few acres, there are many ways to make welcoming, natural spaces for birds, using beautiful native plants that your birds will love.

Other upcoming workshops include, Totally Tomatoes – today! From 10 a.m. to noon, join Master Gardeners for this popular workshop – live and in person, also at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge.

Coming up on April 1, “Container Gardening – Thrillers, Spillers, and Fillers” will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon – but in April we will start hosting our public workshops back at the Demonstration Garden on the NID Business grounds, 1036 W. Main St. in Grass Valley.

Our office will soon be open again — from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays only, at the Vets Hall (255 South Auburn Street in Grass Valley). Starting Thursday, April 7, the Master Gardeners will be at the Hotline office; the phone number is 530-273-0919. Please call first before coming to the office, as staffing may vary. For more information about workshops or other Master Gardener events, check the website at http://www.ncmg.ucanr.org .

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener