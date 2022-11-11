Ann Wright: Berries! Black, blue and red all over

Blueberries and cane berries (black berries and raspberries) grow well in our area, although some planning and soil preparation will yield better results.

Provided by UCANR

With the falling rain, the garden is resting, but not for long. Blueberries and cane berries (black berries and raspberries) grow well in our area, although some planning and soil preparation will yield better results.

Blueberries are the fruit of shrubs belonging to the heath family, which also includes popular ornamental rhododendron and azalea. Blueberries are perennial, with shallow root systems, requiring well-drained acidic soil. Blueberries will not tolerate areas of poor drainage. In planning for new blueberry shrubs, the location can be in a bed, or container with at least 6 hours of direct sun per day. Blueberries benefit from afternoon shade.

Essential to growing blueberries is the acidity of the soil, with a pH in the range of 4.5 to 5.5. Therefore, as part of the planning process, determine the pH of the soil via a laboratory test or simple home pH test. If planning to start blueberries in garden beds, soil preparation may take 6 months to a year for soil amendments to integrate into the soil and lower the pH, correctly adjusting for soil acidity. However, blueberries can be successfully grown in containers in which prepared acid soil mixes can be used, or in a planting medium such as 50% potting mix with 50% coco peat.

In the Sierra foothills, highbush blueberry varieties (Vaccinium corymbosum) will tolerate our hot dry summers and have varied chill hour requirements (chill hours are defined as the number of hours needed at temperatures below 45 degrees F in order to grow and bloom well the following year.) Highbush varieties are divided into northern and southern highbush, where northern highbush grow best in zones 4-7 and the southern highbush varieties grow best in zones 5-9. Some of the varieties successfully grown in our area include O’Neal (southern highbush), blueray and bluecrop (both northern highbush varieties). There are several other varieties available as well — check with local nurseries regarding availability.

While most blueberries are self-pollinating, cross pollination produces larger berries and better yields, so plan to plant at least two or more different varieties.

Blackberries and raspberries also grow well in our foothill locations. The introduction of wild blackberries (cutleaf and Himalayan blackberries) has led to masses of vines overtaking waterways, landscapes and roadways. However, there are many other less invasive varieties.

Red raspberries are generally available in two types. Summer-bearing grow biannual canes, which do not produce the first year but produce fruit the second year. Fall-bearing raspberries produce fruit on the top portion late in the summer of the first year. Examples of summer-bearing raspberries include, Willamette and Honey Queen. Fall-bearing raspberries include Heritage and Autumn Bliss.

Blackberries are either erect or trailing. Erect plants have stiff arching canes that are somewhat self-supporting, whereas trailing blackberries have long canes that are not self-supporting and require a trellis. Examples of erect blackberries include, Cherokee, (early season) and Chester (late season). Some trailing blackberry varieties include Logan (early), Marion (midseason), and Ollalie (midseason).

Raspberries can be planted from late fall through early spring; blackberries are typically planted during the dormant season (December through January). Raspberries require 6 to 8 hours of sun each day with some afternoon shade. Blackberries tolerate full sun.

Cane berries do well in a variety of soil types, but optimum growth is achieved in well-drained, loamy soil with pH of 5.5 to 6.5 for raspberries; 5.5 to 7.0 for blackberries. Berries are generally shallow-rooted, so soil should be prepared 3 to 4-feet wide, and about a foot deep. In general, blackberries and raspberries benefit from the addition of aged or composted manure applied in the late fall or early winter. Fall-bearing raspberries need more fertilizer before fruiting.

Cane berry plants are better managed using support systems such as a trellis or hedgerow. Blackberries and boysenberries may be supported by a 3-wire trellis.

Growing berries can be rewarding and fun. If purchasing raspberry plants, check nursery stock for virus and verticillium-free plants.

If you would like more information on growing berries in the foothills, consult our Western Sierra Foothills Gardening Guide, written by local Master Gardeners of Nevada County. The book is available from many local nurseries and from our Master Gardener office. Our office and Hotline are now open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 255 South Auburn in Grass Valley. Stop by and say hello, ask a question, or purchase the Garden Guide (cash or check only). The phone number to call for gardening questions is 530-273-0919.

We are grateful for the support of our community over the past season – we wish you all a healthy, safe Thanksgiving!

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.