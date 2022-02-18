Ann Wright: A colorful February garden

With spring-like weather, bright winter color is popping up in the garden. Some favorite winter colors are from brilliant Anemone (Anemone corinaria) which are part of the large Ranunculacea family of perennials. Also known as Poppy Anemone or Windflowers, these sweet little blossoms add hues of hot pink, lavender, purple and pink to the meadow. Arising from bulb-like corms (a solid stem structure covered with leaf scales), these late winter/early spring plants can be used in small cut flower arrangements or enjoyed as-is among the meadow grasses. Winter blooms are also often seen from Lenten Rose, or Helleborus orientalis, with pale pink or cream-colored flowers among dark green foliage. Helleborus is also in the Ranunculacea family, grows in zones 2b to 10, and blooms in winter.

In my yard, under some of the oaks, Bergenias (Bergenia crassifolia) are flowering with bright pink clusters surrounded by large evergreen waxy leaves. Bergenia is in the family of Saxifragaceae, thrives in shade to part shade in zones 1-9, and is a winter bloomer. Bergenia needs moderate water during the summer and fall, but has survived the past very dry seasons.

White blossoms of Candytuft (Iberis sempervirens) are opening in the rock garden, and appear a bit like popcorn among the areas of green grasses and large moss-covered boulders. The larger, bushy Globe Candytuft will follow later with multiple clusters of lavender blossoms.

There are a number of native plants that provide winter color. Miner’s lettuce (Claytonia perfoliata) is plentiful this time of year. Having fleshy, round, bright green leaves, Miner’s lettuce is edible. These leafy greens taste much like lettuce and are a store house of vitamins C, and A as well as iron. The word in the garden is that during the gold rush mining days, miners would eat the green to prevent scurvy – hence the common name. In addition to colorful green leaves as a backdrop, Miner’s lettuce has small white flowers blooming from February into May or June.

Manzanita species are native tree-like shrubs that grow in our area; in lower elevations some varieties may be seen blooming now. Smooth white leaf manzanita (Arctostaphylos viscida) has rounded to oval-shaped leaves, with gray-green foliage and smooth, red bark. The small, pink urn-shaped flowers hang in bunches attracting hummingbirds and bees. This species tolerates clay soil, and adds a showy contrast in the understory of oaks or pines.

The western buttercup (Ranunculus occidentalis) is a perennial herb found in the western United States and Canada. The flower can be seen in open meadows, forests, and other generally flat areas up to an elevation of 7,200 feet. One of the early blooming wildflowers at our local South Yuba River State Park, the buttercup is bright yellow, providing a source of pollen and nectar for bees and other early pollinators.

There are a number of strong reasons to add some native plants to the garden – particularly that they are adapted to our climate and local soils. Many are drought tolerant once established, and require little fertilizer and maintenance. Native plants have a large color palate – with striking colors throughout the year. Natives attract butterflies, birds, small mammals and of course, honey bees. Having adapted to to local growing conditions, native plants help restore the balance of nature.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener