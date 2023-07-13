Hollie Grimaldi Flores

I need to get a life! That is the revelation I had as a friend asked me what I was going to write about this week. I thought I was tapped out. I decided another adventure was in order and plans are underway for the spouse and I to hit the road for a few days to explore and make new memories. In the meantime, I’m thinking about the lives we create.

I’m writing while sitting outside on the back deck, listening to a blue jay squawk and watching my cat stalk a squirrel that is racing up a large cedar in the backyard. The sun is shining. The temperature is about perfect. My husband is out for a run (of course). I am enjoying a quiet morning, sipping coffee, and running through my “to do” list. I am living a life that is pretty darn good, for which I am most grateful.