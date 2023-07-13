I need to get a life! That is the revelation I had as a friend asked me what I was going to write about this week. I thought I was tapped out. I decided another adventure was in order and plans are underway for the spouse and I to hit the road for a few days to explore and make new memories. In the meantime, I’m thinking about the lives we create.
I’m writing while sitting outside on the back deck, listening to a blue jay squawk and watching my cat stalk a squirrel that is racing up a large cedar in the backyard. The sun is shining. The temperature is about perfect. My husband is out for a run (of course). I am enjoying a quiet morning, sipping coffee, and running through my “to do” list. I am living a life that is pretty darn good, for which I am most grateful.
But — — isn’t there always a but- — I find myself battered by regrets of mistakes from long ago that cannot be undone. I was chatting with my eldest (who prefers the pronoun “they”). We were talking about our people-pleasing issues and how those issues affect the way we move through the world. They said it was an obvious response to growing up in an emotionally abusive household. The words hit me hard, though I know them to be true. Even though I got us out of that situation before they were five, the damage was clearly done.
I now understand (plenty of therapy later) that I simply repeated what felt the same as my own upbringing when I was drawn to a man who was mentally unstable and abusive. I was going to love him enough to fix him. I could see all the potential, and the sweet side of him when he allowed it. The ups and downs, the manipulation, the textbook classic cycle of abuse, was something I did not understand until I was in so deep, I didn’t know how to extract myself. And then, I did the unthinkable and added other lives to the mix. I got pregnant. Before I turned thirty, there were two of us in this nightmare, and then I did it again and we were a party of three.
I left my first husband when my children were five and 18 months old. Surely, early enough to save them from long lasting trauma. What I could not do for myself, I was able to do for my children. It was an ugly breakup – one that involved law enforcement and the court system and years of trying to balance the rights of the father to have a relationship with his children while managing their safety and well-being. The courts were not taking mental illness into consideration when it came to regular visitation.
The five-year-old was in counseling for a time, doing sand and art therapy while I worked to create a stable living environment. It was just the three of us for another five years before I caused upheaval once again.
I remarried. We moved. Our household of three became a party of nine, fifty percent of the time. There was chaos. There was a lot of male energy. While my new husband was the polar opposite of their bi-polar father – steady, even, calm, gravity – he also came with five boys of his own -aged 8-15 at the time. Dare I say that is a lot of testosterone! My eldest lost their place in the family order of things, becoming third in birth order. Their creative personality was constantly challenged. This was a house of sports, wrestling, mayhem. Looking back, a different kind of abuse.
We did our best, my new husband and me. We did some pre-blending counseling. We tried to establish rules and order and a semblance of routine. We had family sit down dinners! We did our best.
Occasionally I would take my two on a trip without the spouse or the other kids. And I cherished those times. Recently, my daughter reminded me that I did a poor job of blending our families together. I do admit that it was more “us” and “them” than “we” when we raised them. My defense was always that they also had a present and capable mother while my kids only had me. Whatever the reason, my daughter is not wrong. We did not blend well.
While my children’s father was not reliable or present, there were still many, many times they would have visits over the years and no matter the infrequency, it was enough to cause further long-term damage. My children suffer the consequences, each in their own way, to this day.
As all the children are now adults, I can no longer insist on professional intervention for them, but can see there is still room for me to do some work on myself. The insights a good therapist can provide can save so many years of torment, but I have been dragging my heels and not picking up the phone to make an appointment for…years. How can I push my kids to seek help when I am not doing it for myself? Lead by example was the household mantra!
I can tell you my excuses: It is expensive. It is time consuming. It is hard to find a good fit. But the truth is, I know it will be hard and painful. There is no way to go up and over or around, and it can be a slog. All of this I know to be true. I know it is going to mean a lot of work. I know for me; it is letting go of regret and finding a path forward.
I have created a beautiful life full of good friends, work I enjoy, and a husband I love. Again, I am sitting here enjoying a peaceful morning. No matter, this is the only chance I get to create the life I want. And it is time. I’m almost there.