I had lunch, recently, with a friend who is in her early 80’s and she is remarkable. As are so many other people I know who are in their “golden years”. Seventy used to seem so old. Eighty, ancient! Not so much, anymore.
But a shift does happen. My eighty-something-year-old friend said she loved when she was my age. She was still going and doing and being without a care. She mentioned that she has a lot more fear now — fear of falling, fear of breaking something, fear of driving, fear of crowds, fear of illness — fear. I agreed that as I have gotten older, I have noticed an increase in fear also.
Things I never would have thought twice about, give me pause.
How ironic that as we get closer to the end of our time here, with more years behind us than in front of us, we become more fearful, yet when we are just starting our lives, with so much more to lose, we are fearless! Quite a paradox.
Some might say we grow wiser, meaning being more practical and more aware, but I think, generally speaking, we lose our willingness to take risks. What a shame. We learn from our mistakes to the point that we stop trying. I’m not talking about being reckless, but our overall sense of adventure seems to diminish with each passing decade. We become more set in our ways. We become more sedentary. We become less social. We spend more time reminiscing than we do creating new memories.
But if we are lucky, the memories are good and plentiful.
With the recent birthday, one of my kids asked me what my favorite decade has been so far. It’s a tough question.
I thought again about how I spent my childhood wishing I was grown, so while I had a lot of fun in those carefree days of adolescence and into my teens, I would not say those decades ranked very high on the list. Best in some ways, not so great in others.
My twenties were filled with major life changes – college, moving across the country, getting married and having my first child. Some big stuff took place in that decade, but I can’t say it was my best.
In my thirties, I became more clear about the kind of person I was and the life I wanted to live. I had a second child and a divorce and a ton of therapy! There were good years, but there were some really hard times as well.
There are many variables to consider when deciding which would be the best span, but overall, my forties were probably the most enjoyable. It was a busy decade. I remarried and suddenly my little family of three was a party of nine. I was working in broadcasting and loving it and was heavily involved in my community. It was a busy time and culminated with the majority of the offspring grown and living on their own. My social life was very busy. My work life was gratifying. My home life was hectic. Looking back, it was the best of times!
In my fifties I had to make the adjustment from the day to day responsibilities of parenting children to the infrequent call to parent adults. With the kids grown, there was a shift back to couple-ness with my spouse. I tried to find my way back from mother to the person I once was, and she was long gone! I had to reinvent myself. I took a risk on a career change and redefined who I was as a person. My physical self made some harrowing changes. Life got a little easier and a little less busy. That may have been my best decade, if not for the woes of this aging body.
Now here I am in the early years of this next decade with much more freedom. While parenting never truly ends, the bulk of that job is finished. My husband and I are finally able to make plans that are just about us. There is time to relax and to begin thinking about what retirement will look like. There is time to explore the planet. But even as I write this, I am also acutely aware that my body continues its own steady march, and not into battle, unless that battle is downhill! This decade has the potential to be the best decade yet, but again, it’s the physical part of the journey that seems to be taking a toll, putting a damper on qualifying as the best.
My husband does battle with age every day. He has a consistent workout regimen. He is disciplined and committed to taking care of his physical self and still his body rebels. It seems futile. But to quote Clint Eastwood, he “refuses to let the old man in.”
I am not disciplined or committed to taking care of my physical self, it would make perfect sense that my body would fail me, so I should really take advantage of each day! It is only a matter of time, literally.
When I get there, I hope to be as vibrant as my 80-something-year-old friend. I think the key is maintaining good friendships, a robust social life, having purpose, living with a grateful heart and hopefully, a body that will keep up with my spirit.
Each decade has had its good and its bad. As I age, I hope that despite the aches and pains, I remain grateful for the privilege of getting old.
Who knows, the best may be yet to come!
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com