I had lunch, recently, with a friend who is in her early 80’s and she is remarkable. As are so many other people I know who are in their “golden years”. Seventy used to seem so old. Eighty, ancient! Not so much, anymore.

But a shift does happen. My eighty-something-year-old friend said she loved when she was my age. She was still going and doing and being without a care. She mentioned that she has a lot more fear now — fear of falling, fear of breaking something, fear of driving, fear of crowds, fear of illness — fear. I agreed that as I have gotten older, I have noticed an increase in fear also.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com