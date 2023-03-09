“Don’t know why….There’s no sun up in the sky…Stormy weather...” Etta James, I am feeling you. It’s been horrendous in the world of weather, as we all continue to dig out from feet of snowfall and prepare for an onslaught of rainy days ahead. This is not the California I signed up for!
I have many memories of tremendous amounts of snow falling throughout my years growing up in upstate New York. When I decided to move away, my parameters were south and/or west, as I was determined to get away from foul weather. Somehow, I miscalculated in the decision to move to western Nevada County! In my defense, I did ask the realtor about the amount of snowfall one might expect to endure and the woman said it was minimal. She said it only stuck around once everyone hundred years! Well, that was a bold face lie! I guess I could have done a bit more research, but in a time before the internet, I took her at her word. Luckily so, or I would likely not be living here today!
I remember debilitating storms that took place when I was very young. While most of my memories include the fun of sledding down public roads that were closed due to the snow, there are also memories of being called on to help push cars that got stuck out of driveways and ditches. Can you imagine having a group of grade schoolers rocking an old Buick out of a ditch as the studded or chained tires spit until they got some traction and were freed from the grips of ice and snow? Unthinkable in today’s world, but not even a second thought was given in that era! We’d go from building a snowman or fort to an intense snowball fight to helping to free a vehicle and then jumping on a sled or toboggan until we were nearly blue from the cold. Once we surrendered and went inside, we’d removed our layers of clothing, boots (insulated with used bread wrappers), sweaters, coat, hat and gloves, and if we were lucky, there might be a pan of hot cocoa simmering on the stove. I have fond memories of snowstorms of my youth, but by the time I hit my twenties, the novelty had long worn away.
For certain, functioning as an adult after a heavy snow fall took away the charm. There was a routine that began with shoveling the driveway and clearing off the car, scraping ice off the windshield, and then starting the car to warm it up while going back inside to shower and dress for the day. Once ready to go out in the word, there might be another pass with the shovel before attempting the drive to work or school, or anywhere in between.
Now when it starts snowing, I find myself happy to just wait it out and hope for the best. My husband grew up in the Bay Area with literally no snow at all. He craved a life in the mountains and that is exactly what he got! I’m sure the storm we just survived was not as glamorous as he imagined, but lucky for us both, we did not have to go it alone.
We live in a community that looks out for one another. Neighbors helped neighbors. Strangers helped strangers. People came together to assist each other with snow removal, welfare checks, grocery runs, and other vital needs were met. How many other communities receive phone messages from their county offices encouraging residents to check in on one another? I have no idea, but I am grateful to live in one that does!
My husband and I live in an area that is approximately 3,100 feet above sea level. Our home and neighborhood were buried in about five feet of snow and we spent a week without power. Many trees came down during the storm, including several that went down across our road. Neighbors responded to clear those quickly. While we (and by “we”, I primarily mean my husband) shoveled the long stretch of driveway repeatedly over the course of the week to try to get ahead of the buildup and our neighbor showed up with a plow so we could get in and out of the driveway and eventually clear enough space to get propane delivered. We are grateful to them.
We were stranded for a few days, but we were also lucky. We have a fireplace and were able to keep warm enough to survive. We have a gas stove, so we were able to cook, and we had snow to melt for cleaning and flushing. We had a stocked pantry and plenty of candles, flashlights, and batteries. We were snowed in, but not destitute.
Once we could dig out, our four wheel drive vehicle was put to the test to get around town. We had offers to stay with friends who had the luxury of continued use of power and I used that resource to try to work remotely when my use of the internet from home was impossible. We got through it all, largely unscathed.
I do believe our public servants and utility workers deserve our patience, empathy, and gratitude as they continue to work to clear roads, restore power and check on those who may not be as lucky as we have been. They must be exhausted.
I don’t see any sunshine in the forecast, so I will weather this storm by focusing on all that is good. For whatever Mother Nature has in store for us, I find comfort knowing we live in a remarkable community that shines brightly, even in the darkest days.
For all the above, I am very grateful.
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com