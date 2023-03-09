Hollie Grimaldi Flores

Hollie Grimaldi Flores

 File photo

“Don’t know why….There’s no sun up in the sky…Stormy weather...” Etta James, I am feeling you. It’s been horrendous in the world of weather, as we all continue to dig out from feet of snowfall and prepare for an onslaught of rainy days ahead. This is not the California I signed up for!

I have many memories of tremendous amounts of snow falling throughout my years growing up in upstate New York. When I decided to move away, my parameters were south and/or west, as I was determined to get away from foul weather. Somehow, I miscalculated in the decision to move to western Nevada County! In my defense, I did ask the realtor about the amount of snowfall one might expect to endure and the woman said it was minimal. She said it only stuck around once everyone hundred years! Well, that was a bold face lie! I guess I could have done a bit more research, but in a time before the internet, I took her at her word. Luckily so, or I would likely not be living here today!

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com