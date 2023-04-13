Self-care (according to the Word editor) is defined as “the practice of taking action to preserve or improve one’s own health.” That definition makes great sense to me now, but self-care has, historically, carried other connotations. My skewed thinking was that self-care was somehow selfish care. Self-care was putting my own needs in front of the needs of others. I was the caregiver, not the caretaker ... unless care-taking meant taking care of someone else!
I used to shake my head with wonder at friends I knew who would regularly take time for massages or facials or go on weekend getaways with their girlfriends. I could not grasp the concept of putting my own needs and desires before those of the other people in my life. My responsibilities weighed heavy. I was never very high on the priority list. My internal mantra was more mortgage over massage or food over facial! Self-care was self-sabotage. Admittedly, a lot of the resistance used to be financially motivated, but not 100%. There was also that element of thinking where I thought time away from my children or spouse was greedy. So much for “putting the oxygen mask on first.” I spent decades feeling oxygen deficient. Truly, there were times when I could barely catch my breath, thinking that that was the job, and I spent decades feeling depleted.
It was a true example of the conditioning of my upbringing. My mother was the single most influential example I had of how to be a woman and how to be a parent. I watched her work and sacrifice for her family for much of her life. The number of times I can remember my mother looking out for herself or allocating resources for herself are almost non-existent. She did nothing to make me feel I was entitled to anything different. It was more “put your head down and do what needs to be done.”
When I think about my mother, I remember a woman who never had much or did much, but work. She almost always had a headache and later a chronic cough, but rarely went to the doctor. I do not have one memory of my mother going on a girl’s trip. When I was very little, I do remember times she would get her hair done at a salon but even that seemed rare. She asked for little from her partner or her children. She passed that thinking on to me and to my siblings.
It’s taken decades to allow myself to indulge in what I still think of as frivolous — pedicures, bodywork, even non-emergency medical treatments like regular checkups or visits to the dentist — but I am working to shelve that kind of thinking!
With more days on the planet behind me than in front of me, and the unexpected and unpredictability of life showing itself time and time again, I am beginning to see the value of spending some resources caring for and nurturing myself in myriad modalities.
I can see how important taking time to enjoy the ride really does help extend the journey. One does not need to justify the things that make them feel good, or at least feel better. A trip I took in January to spend a week with lifelong girlfriends in Florida probably kept me from completely losing my mind when winter overstayed its welcome at home. I was barely hanging on last week. How much worse would my disposition have been without that time in the sun, laughing and sharing and nurturing my very soul?
When it’s gift receiving time, I have begun asking for experiences over commodities. Time with those I love is first, followed by time being pampered. I am not there yet — as even the use of that term pampered reflects the notion that I am being indulgent.
But I am coming to realize how important it is to do things that bring joy. It begins with identifying what those things are and then moving forward without guilt or regret. Sometimes others do that for me.
A couple of weeks ago, when I was feeling incredibly sad and helpless over the dreary weather compounded with the unexpected loss of a friend, a dozen roses were unexpectedly delivered to my home. They were stunning and came from someone I don’t know well, but whom I always enjoy seeing when our paths cross. It was a random act of kindness that still makes me happy every time I think about it. It was so thoughtful and really lifted my spirits! And it was a reminder of how much I love having flowers in my home! Why don’t I ever buy them or pick them or grow them myself? That could be considered self-care!
I then finally redeemed a gift certificate I had received a couple months before for a spa treatment and allowed myself an afternoon of doing absolutely whatever felt good. I “wasted” an entire morning laying in bed and scrolling through various social media feeds, playing word games, drinking tea, and reading for pleasure! It was crazy.
It is easy to let the day-to-day job of living become a “hamster on a wheel” kind of existence. Obligation can eat up an entire life. This is a reminder to do things that bring you joy, be it a random act of kindness toward others, or even more adventurous, an act of kindness toward yourself. Get the massage. Book the trip. Buy the shoes. Drink the wine. Take care to take the care. There is really nothing selfish about that.
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com