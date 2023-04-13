Hollie Grimaldi Flores

Hollie Grimaldi Flores

Self-care (according to the Word editor) is defined as “the practice of taking action to preserve or improve one’s own health.” That definition makes great sense to me now, but self-care has, historically, carried other connotations. My skewed thinking was that self-care was somehow selfish care. Self-care was putting my own needs in front of the needs of others. I was the caregiver, not the caretaker ... unless care-taking meant taking care of someone else!

I used to shake my head with wonder at friends I knew who would regularly take time for massages or facials or go on weekend getaways with their girlfriends. I could not grasp the concept of putting my own needs and desires before those of the other people in my life. My responsibilities weighed heavy. I was never very high on the priority list. My internal mantra was more mortgage over massage or food over facial! Self-care was self-sabotage. Admittedly, a lot of the resistance used to be financially motivated, but not 100%. There was also that element of thinking where I thought time away from my children or spouse was greedy. So much for “putting the oxygen mask on first.” I spent decades feeling oxygen deficient. Truly, there were times when I could barely catch my breath, thinking that that was the job, and I spent decades feeling depleted.

