Since 2013, usually in the last week of July, a hummingbird flies up to me on my back deck, just for a second or two, and then flies away. This is remarkable and amazing for at least two reasons. First, it is the only time I see a hummingbird in my backyard. There is no bird feeder, no hummingbird attracting flora, just me (usually) sitting in a chair on the deck, as I do most mornings, when it is warm enough to be comfortable, while I write or drink a cup of coffee.

The second reason it is so remarkable, is that the first time it happened to me was the morning I found out John Kane, a friend and Grass Valley restaurateur, had died unexpectedly during an elective surgery…one that (aside from his partner), he lied about to all who knew and loved him. A friend had left a voicemail on my cell phone simply stating, “John Kane is dead.” Not a great voicemail to hear first thing on a Sunday morning! I was reeling from the news, trying to make sense of what I was able to piece together. I called my husband to tell him. I cancelled plans to attend the 60th birthday party of a close friend and I went out to sit on the deck, struggling with my emotions. Out of nowhere, a hummingbird flew up to my face, hovered for a moment and then flew off.

