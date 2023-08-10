Since 2013, usually in the last week of July, a hummingbird flies up to me on my back deck, just for a second or two, and then flies away. This is remarkable and amazing for at least two reasons. First, it is the only time I see a hummingbird in my backyard. There is no bird feeder, no hummingbird attracting flora, just me (usually) sitting in a chair on the deck, as I do most mornings, when it is warm enough to be comfortable, while I write or drink a cup of coffee.
The second reason it is so remarkable, is that the first time it happened to me was the morning I found out John Kane, a friend and Grass Valley restaurateur, had died unexpectedly during an elective surgery…one that (aside from his partner), he lied about to all who knew and loved him. A friend had left a voicemail on my cell phone simply stating, “John Kane is dead.” Not a great voicemail to hear first thing on a Sunday morning! I was reeling from the news, trying to make sense of what I was able to piece together. I called my husband to tell him. I cancelled plans to attend the 60th birthday party of a close friend and I went out to sit on the deck, struggling with my emotions. Out of nowhere, a hummingbird flew up to my face, hovered for a moment and then flew off.
I took it as a sign. The hummingbird gave me a bit of comfort. “Thanks, John.”
To be clear, John had passed a couple of days before the news hit our community. Rumors flew among his friends and patrons as we worked to sort the truth, from what he had told us he was doing to what actually took place. In the end, none of the details mattered, except the one we could not change. On July 26, 2013, John Kane had died.
In 2006, John moved to Grass Valley, for love, and opened an almost instantly popular restaurant (his namesake). In just a few years, he managed to make a very big splash in our relatively small pond. He was bigger than life. He was well loved by almost everyone he met. He understood community. He understood business and the importance of marketing and advertising. He was gregarious. He was open and funny and always willing to support our nonprofits. We held fundraisers at Kane’s Restaurant. He donated to countless others. He supplied meals to the broadcasters at the Nevada Union High School home football games (which I picked up and delivered).
Working for the local commercial radio station in town, I interviewed guests at Kane’s Restaurant every other Friday. John and I would chat about what was happening at the restaurant at the beginning of the 30-minute show, then I would have a conversation with a guest about an upcoming event or their organization and then we would enjoy a delicious lunch.
Once in a while, my guest would be a “no show” and I would fill the time talking to John about his incredible life, which included his 20 years as Executive Chef of the University Club of San Francisco (only the fifth Chef to hold this title in the 116 year history of the club), working for the San Francisco Giants baseball team, as chef for a number of celebrities including Sammy Davis Jr, and Jay Leno, and at a number of other fancy establishments. John told great stories, loved to laugh, and he was incredibly humble. He made everyone feel like a friend.
So, back to the hummingbird. I told most everyone that John had sent me a sign that he was okay in the form of a hummingbird, (an amusing image since John was a big guy while a hummingbird, not so much) again emphasizing I had not ever seen one on our property in the 12 years I had lived there until the day I got the news. When I asked an intuitive friend what a visit from a hummingbird might mean, I was told it is a sign of an easy transition. That, too, gave me comfort.
And that would be the end of the story, except the following year, right around the 26th of July, it happened again. And, nearly every year since, usually toward the end of July, a hummingbird comes to visit.
For years, on the anniversary of John’s death, friends would gather at his restaurant to raise a glass, say a few words, share some food and memories. Covid put an end to that and to the end of Kane’s altogether.
Last year my husband and I stood on the sidewalk, outside the locked gates, made a toast, downed a shot, left the empty bottle, a note, a candle, and a penny (an homage to an annual fundraiser held there). We shed a tear and let him know he would not be forgotten.
On the 10th anniversary of his death, we visited the building that now houses a new establishment, ordered a shot, and made a toast. There was no gathering of family and friends. There was little sign of what John had left behind. On the way home, I lamented to my husband that I had not been out on the deck for several mornings and was sad to realize I had not seen the hummingbird.
Then, this past weekend, after enjoying dinner on the deck, I was chatting with my eldest, who was in town for a few days. We were talking about another friend who died in March (also unexpectedly) when, seemingly out of nowhere, up flew a hummingbird! It paused for a moment and flew away!
You can nay say and doubt all you want. I believe our loved ones leave us signs of their presence after they pass. It is a comfort. As my list of dead grows, I say, “Thanks for the sign, John. Danny. Shawn. You are not forgotten.”
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com