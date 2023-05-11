“Nobody loves you like Mom!” I am not sure where that saying originated, but it has been part of my knowing for as long as I remember. There are songs written about it, both funny and poignant, and I am guessing, depending on the relationship you have with your mother, either emotion will hold true for you.
I don’t have a lot of photos of me as a youngster with my mom. A cousin recently shared a photo she found after my aunt died, of my mother holding me in the front yard. I am a toddler. It is precious black and white, grainy, and old. Not much in the way of focus, but I can see joy on my mother’s face. Looking at it makes me so happy, because for most of my life, I only felt like a burden my mother carried in raising me. Here was proof she was happy to have me, after all. At least for a moment.
I am the youngest of a large family and I was late to the party. My parents’ marriage was fragile before I made the scene, with an off again on again dynamic, until my father left for good before I was eight, leaving my mother to raise those of us still at home, on her own. There could be a good case made that she was raising all of us on her own long before that, as my dad was more absent than present long before he moved across the country to start a new life without us. Mom was the anchor. Mom was the provider. Mom did not leave.
While those messages were completely unconscious, they made their way to my DNA. By example, my mother’s version of parenting became my idea of what a mother should and should not be. She showed me what love looked like. She taught me to be strong and to be independent. She made certain I knew right from wrong. She exemplified hard work and sacrifice.
She also, sometimes, dropped the ball. She was not always (in my memory) in my corner. Many of the traits I brought to my parenting style were in direct contrast to my mother’s. I remain a strong advocate for my children. After my mother remarried when I was ten, my sense of her “having my back” greatly diminished. In hindsight, I can see she was in the middle of a no-win situation, as I rebelled and lost my way. She must have found my quest for independence and autonomy exhausting. When I moved out on my own, she likely felt tremendous sadness but also great relief.
She had been parenting for over three decades by the time I packed my bags. She must have been so tired. Of course, I was completely oblivious and spent too much time ruminating over the many ways she failed me. I moved across the country with little time for gratitude or reflection. So self-absorbed, was I. A mother’s love could be taken for granted.
I now understand and believe she did the best she could, based on the example of parenting she received from my grandmother, and the limited resources she had at her disposal. There were many times when I felt my mother did not show up for me, but looking back, I can see she was there for the big moments, if I let her.
By the time I became a mother, other women had made their impact. An independent stepmother, a fiercely protective mother-in-law, friends’ moms who, on the surface, did a “better job” than mine – my parenting reflected those influences as well as those of my mom.
While raising my children, I tried to fill in all the places my own mother missed. I did my best to provide, to be present, to advocate and to teach. I made every effort to attend every performance, every event. I had their back, even when they were wrong. I made it my mission for them to know I was and would always be a soft place to land. Possibly to a fault. But there was no other way for me to do it.
I had a friend tell me … or maybe it was a therapist … that I could not parent my children enough to make up for the ways my mother did not parent me. That no amount of over-the-top compensation was going to fill that gap. While my kids benefited from my need to be all things to them, it was never going to make up for what I did not get from my own mother. It was profound and eye-opening but did not change a thing about the fierce protection I have for my offspring.
I know mistakes were made. I now realize there were unintended consequences. I now hear how something I did that I thought was positive had a negative effect on my kids. And I realize this is likely a universal truth. Just as I believe my mother did her best with what she had to work with, I know I did the same. Yours likely did as well. A mother’s love.
This Mother’s Day weekend, I am missing my mom, her love, her successes, and her failings. I would love to have one more conversation. I would love to hear her viewpoint on areas that affect me to this day. I would love to ask her so many questions, but that window is closed.
I realize Mother’s Day is a joyful celebration for many, a day of heartache for others. I encourage you to try to fix the relationship if it is broken, to cherish the time you have if you still have some time, and to let yourself off the hook for that which cannot be undone. Forgive.
We are all a product of our upbringing. One thing that is true and is both sides of the coin – good or bad – is that nobody loves you like mom.
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com