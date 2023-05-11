Hollie Grimaldi Flores

 File photo

“Nobody loves you like Mom!” I am not sure where that saying originated, but it has been part of my knowing for as long as I remember. There are songs written about it, both funny and poignant, and I am guessing, depending on the relationship you have with your mother, either emotion will hold true for you.

I don’t have a lot of photos of me as a youngster with my mom. A cousin recently shared a photo she found after my aunt died, of my mother holding me in the front yard. I am a toddler. It is precious black and white, grainy, and old. Not much in the way of focus, but I can see joy on my mother’s face. Looking at it makes me so happy, because for most of my life, I only felt like a burden my mother carried in raising me. Here was proof she was happy to have me, after all. At least for a moment.

