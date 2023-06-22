Hello summer! I’ve been waiting for you! The first day of summer was officially yesterday and with it the most hours of sunlight for the year, which means as of today we are headed back toward darkness! Not to be a “negative Nellie”, but so far, in my book , the year has been one long winter. I still have “winter clothes’ ‘ hanging in my closet, as the weather has been consistent in its inconsistency, and I have been toggling between tee and sweatshirts for a month.
It may not be popular with everyone, but I am ready for a long stretch of non-menopausal induced sweating. Give me a hot, sunny day, any day and I will take it. I can hear the groans from here, but I am not one to live in the cool or the cold for any stretch of time.
You will never have to worry about me being in the river or lakes when the current is fast, and the snow run off is fresh. I like my water bath temperature if possible! In the best of times, I am ready to “jump in” around late August when it’s refreshing but not invigorating. Sunshine makes that possible and I want more of it!
Sunlight comes with many health benefits. It is not a mind over matter issue, but essential. It helps the body produce Vitamin D, which is so necessary, it is sold as a vitamin. Vitamin D is essential for bone health and helps the immune system function. Women, especially, need to take care of our bone density and while we are being told we need to limit dairy, as little as fifteen minutes or so of natural sunlight can do the trick. Sunlight can also help lower blood pressure.
Sunlight is just the ticket to improve mental health. It’s a scientific fact that exposure to sunlight increases the body’s serotonin levels which increases focus, helps you stay calm, and improves your mood! There’s no denying we are all a bit happier when the sun comes out.
I love this time of year when we have various street fairs and other outdoor activities – such concerts and movies in the parks – the increased social interactions are good for the mind and good for the soul.
Studies have even shown that getting morning sun can help you lose weight! I am not a morning person by choice, but this might be just the thing to get me out of bed and onto the back deck for some early rays. Or some early morning exercise!
I am not making this up. There has been a lot of research, and plenty of articles written about the perks of a sunny day. Coming out of the darkness of a too long winter season (look up seasonal affective disorder aka SAD), I had been struggling to find my happy place and it only took a few sunny days to right the ship!
I feel a bounce in my step and an increased tolerance for people, places, and things that might have sent me over the edge just a month or two ago.
For instance, I was unloading my groceries onto the conveyor belt, checking out of a local grocery store the other day when I noticed the woman in front of me was wearing an obnoxious t-shirt declaring her hope for the 2024 presidential election. I had to turn away. Had I not had so many items already unloaded from my cart, I may have even chosen to pack up and get into another line. Instead, I looked away. I actually turned my back until she was gone. Part of me really wanted to begin a conversation. I want to know how. How can this person still be considered a viable contender to lead the country? As much as I have tried, I have not been able to understand the thinking behind people, especially women, who are still supporting this candidate. A divisive candidate who has shown themselves as dark and depraved and delusional. A candidate without any regard for right and wrong. A candidate who cheats and lies and manipulates – even their followers- for financial gain. I really don’t understand.
I decided against embarking on such a conversation with a total stranger because I had spent some time basking in the sunlight and my serotonin levels were up. This was a conversation for a darker day. My head was clear. I was happy to have run into a friend and have a quick chat while selecting items for a planned charcuterie. I wanted to stay in a good mood!
Maybe on a gray day, when I will already be a little depressed, I will seek out another someone to explain it to me.
I am counting on the sunshine to help keep me in the frame of mind necessary to look past these differences so I can continue to enjoy interactions with all different sorts of folk. I’d like to get back to the social grace of not discussing religion or politics in mixed company! I was better when I just didn’t know. It’s why we vote in secret! You certainly have the right to choose...unless you are a woman, and we are talking about your body… but that is another topic entirely!
Back to sunshine and its many free gifts — — some research shows sunlight may reduce Alzheimer’s symptoms. It may boost growth in children, and can heal some skin disorders.
But, like most things in life, too much of a good thing can also be detrimental, so be sure to wear sunscreen and limit the amount of exposure to protect yourself against the risk of skin cancer.
That being said, I will never stop loving a hot, sunny day. It’s no coincidence that we equate relief with light, as in “light at the end of the tunnel”. I will continue to hope the light is coming from the sun and not an oncoming train. Better yet, I’m going to make it a point to avoid the tunnel altogether.
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com