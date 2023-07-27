Oh my, how I have needed a good laugh! Life was getting to be a bit too serious for a while there, but I am happy to report that I have enjoyed a fun couple of weeks, celebrating summer with my husband on a mini coastal road trip and then attending some local events that were blazing hot (unfortunately, not metaphorically speaking) and began the countless birthday festivities that begin, in this family, in early July, extending to my created family (friends) through mid-August. I do not know what it is about the astrological signs of Cancer and Leo that I am attracted to, but I can say my life overflows with both.
While all that activity was enjoyable and meaningful, nothing compared to the belly laughing fun that I just experienced at the cinema. As a matter of course, I have, over the many years of writing this column, made a point of not naming names or endorsing specific people, places, or things. It’s difficult. There have been misunderstandings and disappointments because I failed to say exactly to whom or to what I referred, while regaling a tale or making a point. I have made exceptions (generally for nonprofits) over the years, but for the most part, I try to let the point be the point and leave the specifics out of the tale. Not so in this case.
I cannot express how hard I laughed and for how long, after going with friends to see “Barbie”. It’s smart and clever and gives us a different viewpoint for consideration. All this nonsense about it being political is just that, but folks these days will find reason to balk at just about anything, so hear me out.
I was not one of those girls who had a closet of Barbie dolls while I was growing up. I had one. It was a Barbie Twist ‘n Turn which I believed to be a big deal at the time. I was probably six years old when I got her at the department store where my mom worked. She didn’t last that long. I lost her shoes, and limited wardrobe within weeks and that was that. She may have been something, but she ended up bodiless and bald as a centerpiece for a mud pie.
I was a bit of a “tomboy.”
Of course, I had friends who had multiple Barbies with all sorts of wardrobe options and so many accessories. And Barbie had friends as well – Skipper, Midge, and Christie, to name a few. Of course, there was Ken. And the short-lived Allan.
Big fan or not, almost every girl I knew had at least one of those iconic dolls and you’d have to be pretty reclusive to not have some sense of the Barbie empire. When I first heard a movie was being made, I thought it would be one of those stupid films targeting the lowest denominator of intelligence, but the trailer looked pretty humorous and so when a friend called to see if I’d like to see it, I pulled on a pink top and said yes with low expectations, but thinking a couple hours eating popcorn in an airconditioned building with friends was a win no matter the plotline
Let me just say I cannot remember the last time I laughed so hard and often during a film! Sacramento native Greta Gerwig directed and co-wrote the screenplay. It is brilliant on so many levels and full of many, many laugh-out-loud moments. Forget Barbie… Ryan Gosling, as Ken, steals every scene in which he appears.
The apparent controversy, if that is the correct term, comes from what would be Barbie’s world, versus the actual world. Think about it. There are Barbies who have every conceivable career: astronaut, doctor, dentist, teacher, musician, firefighter, President, the list goes on and on. So of course, in Barbieland, Barbies have all those careers. They are empowered and men are ... inconsequential.
The basic premise is that Barbie begins to question her existence which leads her and Ken to the real world where they discover patriarchy. Ken takes it back to Barbieland. Patriarchy, for those unsure of the meaning, is defined as “a system of society or government in which men hold the power and women are largely excluded from it.” Suddenly the Kens are in charge and Barbies are arm candy.
There are many subtle and meaningful moments, some thought provoking and even some poignant, but mostly, it is hysterical! I laughed and laughed. I am smiling now just thinking about it. So much fun. And can’t we just let it be that? No one is thinking two hours in pink and plastic is going to change the world, but maybe, as any good film does, it gives us something to think about.
A few days before, I saw Oppenheimer, which is three hours of brutal reality. Barbie is the opposite of that. The creativity, choreography, script, and every other aspect of the film deserves all the accolades coming its way. More than anything, it is entertaining, insightful, and let me just say again, funny!
I love to laugh, and I love smart writing. Barbie is so much more than I expected, and I cannot wait to see it again. There are several more friends’ birthdays coming up and I can’t think of a better gift.
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.