It’s a new year and time to pick a new word! You know, instead of those pointless resolutions we used to make and break? It’s now much more in vogue to pick a word to live by. I was thinking along the lines of “completion”, as I have been procrastinating for decades and thought that might be a mandate for 2023, but it did not quite feel right. I tried out a few other options, but nothing hit home until circumstances pointed me in another direction. This year, my word picked me.
As storms rage up and down the state of California, I find myself sitting on a deck in a condominium, off the coast of the Atlantic, basking in sunshine. I’m listening to the banter of a few of my longest life friends — the ones I met in grade, middle and high schools. An offhand comment made a few months ago about a possible get together, lead to a somewhat impulsive decision, which turned out to be my good fortune, as the timing of this trip got me out of the grey and into the sun, just in time!
For years now, I have whined about my inability to live well in the prolonged grey. I grew up in a primarily cloud covered region. My need for vitamin D is very real. I simply do not do well without regular exposure to the sun. So here I am, soaking up all I can.
This small group of lifelong friends have not all been in a room together, we are guessing, in over 40 years, but we the second we met up, we fell in step as though time and distance did not exist.
There is something so incredibly nurturing about true and deep friendships and this girl’s trip has been exactly what the doctor ordered. While I am lucky enough to have developed a few truly authentic, deep, and meaningful friendships that are part of my daily life (and for which I am eternally grateful), there is something about spending time with people who know and accept all the facets of you, that offers an intimacy on a level that cannot be duplicated.
Our memories begin with prepubescent innocence — playing hide and seek, riding bikes and building forts — and carry through our many varied paths, to present day.
We survived our growing pains. We managed to keep track of one another long before the internet became a tracking device. We tried to stay current with each other in a grapevine like fashion of phone calls and occasional visits (“Have you heard from x? How’s she doing?”) and now try to check in using social media and technology, on a regular basis.
We share our recollections of first loves, first apartments, colleges, marriages, divorces, births and death. This group of five women have tallied six marriages, three divorces, and are all currently married or in a long-term relationship. We gave birth to six children and not one of them has yet to produce a grandchild. We certainly did our part in managing population growth. We live in two states, with three California residents and the other two still residing in our hometown area. We are all still working. And we are all still interested in having fun.
So, after all these years, we planned a week together. The travel was uneventful, and we rendezvoused with joyful hugs and laughter.
Like the girl scouts we once were, we quickly made a list of needs and made a trip to get groceries for planned meals together. We made a second list, this one of the things we’d like to see or do, and I filled out a grid with a tentative plan for our week together. It is revised daily, but we manage to begin most days with a beach walk or time at the pool.
We planned a picnic on the beach to watch the moonrise and another to watch a rocket launch. There is a visit to a turtle hospital, an intercoastal boat tour and a few restaurants that are not to be missed, but for the most part, we are happily lazing about the apartment, sitting on the deck or by the pool, enjoying a libation and talking.
There is no topic off limits. We catch up on each other’s other family members — all of us now orphans, with the last parent passing during the summer — we hear about siblings, nieces, and nephews. Of course, we talk about our now adult children and our various relationships. Our dinner conversations shift from health issues and our changing physical attributes (“Oh my gosh, we sound so old!”) to catching up on acquaintances and other former classmates to our hopes and dreams for future travel and experiences and we talk about retirement.
And we laugh and we laugh, and we laugh.
As we are aging, our love for one another runs deep. We each have a knowing of how lucky we are to have this time together, whether expressed verbally, or not. It has been the very best of times.
Luckily, my spouse and loved ones get how important it is for me to have these connections, and how very restored I feel after the security of a week with these women. Suddenly I realize my word for 2023 is “healing”.
If this week is any indication, it’s an excellent choice. There is simply nothing as good for my spirit than to spend time with this group of women. Friends for life.
I feel blessed beyond measure and feel the healing. 2023 had gotten off to a rough start, but I am coming back from this trip feeling strong, feeling optimistic and feeling restored. Not everyone in our group was able to make the journey so we are already talking about doing it again, which will make our upcoming goodbyes a little easier to bear.
I discovered an unbeatable combination of sunshine and friendship and I feel better already.