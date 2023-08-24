Is there anything better than a good belly laugh? I am talking about full on tears to the eyes, legs crossed so you don’t lose control, side hurting, uncontrollably laughing. It’s the best, and it’s good for you. I was on an airplane not too long ago and heard the delightful squeal of a toddler laughing out loud over a tickle or an eye-covered “boo” from the parent. “When was the last time I laughed like that,” I thought. I could not remember and that made me even more sad.
Multiple studies have shown the average child laughs three hundred times a day, while adults laugh only four to twenty times a day. That is quite a difference. Nothing funny about it. It’s hard to deny the truth. Life is hard. It can certainly wear down the best of us.
But still, I love to laugh and seek funny situations. I am a sucker for a good stand-up comic and will almost always choose live comedy over other live entertainment options, though there are many options out there that can also produce the giggles, including bad performances, bad karaoke, humorous stage plays and readings, funny movies, etc. Sources of amusement can be found.
I love a spontaneous response that can make my ribs ache and my eyes water. A good, hard laugh stays with me. There have been some epic moments.
I remember getting kicked out of tenth grade English when a friend and I started giggling over something our teacher said and try as we might, we could not get our act together. Poor Mr. Silverstein. He already had us in stitches as he read excerpts from “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” in a poorly imitated southern drawl. I really do not know how we shifted to Rorschach tests, but I do recall him pointing to a hot pink ink blot, asking us what we saw in the black ink. Turns out Mr. Silverstein was color blind, but we did not know that at the time. We thought it was hilarious. He was not amused. My friend and I could not reel it back in. Her laughter was fuel to my own. All these years later, though the episode ended with me sitting on the floor in the hallway, it still brings a smile to my face.
There are other incidences from decades ago that can bring on a grin, like the time my sister literally dove into the back seat of my car when a train whistle startled her and sent her into a panic. Like the train was going to jump the track and run her down. It doesn’t translate well here, but you will have to take my word for the side-splitting belly laughs that followed.
A few years ago, a friend and I attended an independent film festival, watching foreign shorts. One was an artsy black and white, without any dialogue, just music and the actions of a horse, a mule, and a dog. I whispered something along the lines, “Hurry. Timmy is stuck in the well,” to my companion, who burst out a laugh, which sent me into a fit of giggles. Each time I heard her trying to control her emotions, I lost it again. The other adults in our vicinity were not amused. We would have left had we not been so close to the front of the theatre. Again, years later and it brings a smile to my face.
One of the last times I gathered with friends I have known most of my life, one off hand comment at just the right time had me snorting the drink I was swallowing out my nose. My friend and I fed off each other and were soon crossing our legs to control our increasingly weak bladders. I won’t say here whether we were successful or not. Over the years that group has been responsible for more than one side splitting moment.
I spent several years as a broadcaster on a local radio station. My morning partner and I would exchange and share many amusing anecdotes. His favorite thing to do was to time a punchline with me while taking a sip of coffee. Nothing amused him more than watching me spit out a beverage. It’s been years since we worked together, but we can still each pull out one line that sends us both into a chuckle. There were more than a few.
Why does watching someone fall make most of us chuckle? A younger version of me found others’ clumsiness hysterical, but now that I am of a certain age, I have come to know there is nothing funny about a fall.
Still, there are successful television programs focused on the humorous side of everyday people, tripping, falling, and generally wiping out. Failed attempts at stunts not only turn out to be hilarious, but also lucrative. “Who will win the $100,000, the guy who tripped into the baby pool or the lady who fell off her horse?”
As much as I love to laugh, I have come to understand there is nothing funny about falling.
In truth, falls are the number one reason people over the age of sixty-five go to the emergency room. Falling, at any age, can be a game changer, but the older we get, the more damage can happen.
It is such a critical issue that our county helps fund a Falls Prevention Coalition and I serve as the coordinator. The program falls under the umbrella of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation and on September 22nd there is a free public event to help people reduce their risk of falling. The Falls Summit is being held at Twin Cities Church and you are invited. Registration is free but required (so there will be enough food). Sign up by going to supportsierranevada.org/fallspreventionevents or by leaving a message at 530-274-6739.
There will be treats, information, entertainment and I can almost guarantee a laugh or two.
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She is also the Nevada County Falls Prevention Coalition Coordinator and can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com