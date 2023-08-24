Hollie Grimaldi Flores

Hollie Grimaldi Flores

 File photo

Is there anything better than a good belly laugh? I am talking about full on tears to the eyes, legs crossed so you don’t lose control, side hurting, uncontrollably laughing. It’s the best, and it’s good for you. I was on an airplane not too long ago and heard the delightful squeal of a toddler laughing out loud over a tickle or an eye-covered “boo” from the parent. “When was the last time I laughed like that,” I thought. I could not remember and that made me even more sad.

Multiple studies have shown the average child laughs three hundred times a day, while adults laugh only four to twenty times a day. That is quite a difference. Nothing funny about it. It’s hard to deny the truth. Life is hard. It can certainly wear down the best of us.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She is also the Nevada County Falls Prevention Coalition Coordinator and can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com