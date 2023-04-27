My husband and I were watching television the other night when we heard a thud come from upstairs. Neither one of us moved. We both knew what it was. I have a dry erase board — a calendar — that I hung behind my desk with those white double-sided sticky squares. They came with the board, but they are not, apparently strong enough and it keeps falling off down. That was about the third time it happened. The first time, we heard the noise, we blamed the cat. Now, my spouse looked over at me and said, “Whatever you are using, isn’t working.” I thanked him for that incredible piece of insight and explained I was simply using what came in the package for mounting the frame. Then he said something, and I truly don’t remember what, but I smiled and said, in jest, “I wonder for how many people those were their last words?” We both laughed. As a long-time married couple, we understood what I was saying. There’s plenty of love here, but sometimes… just sometimes… we say things that make one of us want to take the other out! You know, no one is getting out of here alive!
Without question, living with another person for a long period of time takes a healthy dose of tolerance. Over time, it also requires patience and compromise. Traits that were initially so endearing somehow now hold the same effect as nails across a chalkboard. I must confess I have a mental list of things that man does that drive me a little bonkers. I am certain he has a list of things I do, that makes him feel the same way.
It’s simply a matter of understanding what really matters. As I age, my tolerance has only increased. Petty issues that might have sent me packing in my youth are now met with a shrug or a shake of the head. Professional counseling certainly helped me in this arena. Before letting a lid left off a jar of peanut butter end our relationship, I take a breath and consider whether it will be of any importance a year from now. So far, that analysis has kept me in the game.
I work from home, and he is retired. We spend a lot of time together. And as many long-time couples do, we fall into ruts. Daily routines can become quite mundane. Behavior can be predictable. Conversations can include a mental autofill as I know almost exactly what is going to be coming out of his mouth.
One of our daily exchanges is the “what’s for dinner” question. It’s one of my least favorite questions. My guy is a planner! Sometimes he’ll just text me, “Dinner?” to which I often reply, “Yes!” When our kids were still in the house, I tried banning the question altogether. There will be food. Stop asking! Now that it is just the two of us, the daily query aggravates me.
A close friend’s husband died unexpectedly a month ago. We used to commiserate about the what’s for dinner question. Last week I said something about that, and she said there isn’t anything she would not give to have him ask what’s for dinner, one more time.
It was a good reminder to be grateful for each day I have with my person. I realize there will come a time (unless I go first) that I will yearn to experience every aggravation just one more time.
Death will come for every one of us. Sometimes it comes after a long illness and in that case, one has time to say all the things, see all the folks, tidy the loose ends. Hopefully right any possible wrongs. Most importantly, to let others know their wishes for the hereafter.
When death drops without notice, the shock and grief come all at once and often is coupled with affairs that were not in order. The unspoken remains unspoken. Ends remain loose. Wrongs remain wrong. Loved ones are left to guess and likely to differ over what to do.
We are a society that ignores and fears the end of life to the point of disservice, and I would love to see that change. We are all here for a short time. Some longer than others but each and every life does come to an end. How can we not be prepared? Why do we not hold each other in the light of knowing a final goodbye is coming? There are things we can do throughout our time here to help ease the burden of our surviving loved ones. Let’s do those things! I am talking about preparing advance directives, wills, and living trusts. I am also talking about sharing our wishes for after we die.
Though I have known the man I am married to for nearly 30 years, I only have a vague idea of what he would like to have happen to him, in limited circumstances. We have the legal stuff in order but all the other stuff... i.e., who do you want by your side; what kind of lifesaving measures would you like taken; what type of service; who do you want to speak, etc. And the reason I only have a vague idea is because when pressed, he only has a vague idea!
We have made a commitment to sit down together and spell it all out. While there are many organizations who offer free resources to assist with the process, we are using the Five Wishes booklet we received from Hospice of the Foothills, a planning guide we received from Hooper and Weaver and a book one of our kids gave us for Christmas titled, “I’m Dead, Now What.”
I get it’s a difficult topic, but it doesn’t have to be. Let’s bring it out in the open and honor the gift of a good life with a good death. In case you haven’t heard, no one is getting out of here alive.
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com