My husband and I were watching television the other night when we heard a thud come from upstairs. Neither one of us moved. We both knew what it was. I have a dry erase board — a calendar — that I hung behind my desk with those white double-sided sticky squares. They came with the board, but they are not, apparently strong enough and it keeps falling off down. That was about the third time it happened. The first time, we heard the noise, we blamed the cat. Now, my spouse looked over at me and said, “Whatever you are using, isn’t working.” I thanked him for that incredible piece of insight and explained I was simply using what came in the package for mounting the frame. Then he said something, and I truly don’t remember what, but I smiled and said, in jest, “I wonder for how many people those were their last words?” We both laughed. As a long-time married couple, we understood what I was saying. There’s plenty of love here, but sometimes… just sometimes… we say things that make one of us want to take the other out! You know, no one is getting out of here alive!

Without question, living with another person for a long period of time takes a healthy dose of tolerance. Over time, it also requires patience and compromise. Traits that were initially so endearing somehow now hold the same effect as nails across a chalkboard. I must confess I have a mental list of things that man does that drive me a little bonkers. I am certain he has a list of things I do, that makes him feel the same way.

